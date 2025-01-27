Sam Robbins, Twisted Pine & More to Perform at The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has revealed four new shows. New England native and award-winner singer-songwriter Sam Robbins will play on April 17 and Boston-based band Twisted Pine will perform on April 24. Guests can see the ultimate tribute to Bon Jovi from the band Don Jovi on April 25 and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Maya de Vitry will play on April 26. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, February 1, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Sam Robbins is a Nashville based musician whose music evokes classic 70's singer songwriters like James Taylor and Neil Young. Since moving to Nashville in September 2019 following his graduation from Berklee College of Music, Sam has made a splash in music city. An avid performer, he has gained recognition from extensive touring and as one of the six 2021 winners in the Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk competition, one of the largest and most prestigious songwriting competitions in the country. Sam released his debut album, Finally Feeling Young in 2021, garnering radio airplay and critical acclaim.



Twisted Pine released its joyous third LP, Love Your Mind, on Signature Sounds Recordings in 2024. Chris Sartori's upright bass anchors everything with an undeniable, articulate groove. Dan Bui's mandolin is thick, crisp, and propulsive. Kathleen Parks' fiddle and Anh Phung's flute are at constant play, often augmented with effects pedals for layered musical textures, psychedelic sounds, and wild solo trading, somewhere in the territory between bluegrass and jazz. Out in front of the ensemble, Parks’ lead vocals are an instrument unto herself: equal parts mystery, power, haunt, and a search for the edges. And she's surrounded on all sides by the voices of her bandmates, who bring on whatever harmonies, unities, whistles, and howls the night requires.

Don Jovi is a N.Y. based band fronted by recording artist Don Chaffin best known as the lead vocalist for Voices of Extreme, Red Lamb, Ram Jam, Riot Act, Road Crew and American Mafia. His extensive recording and touring experience, united together with industry veteran band members Sean Tarr, Chris Tristram, Nick Troiani and Matt Ricci, immerse guests into a live tribute concert experience like no other. The magic of Bon Jovi’s music comes alive with complete authenticity through the band’s commitment to tributing some of the most legendary and memorable music of all time.

Originally from Lancaster, PA, Maya de Vitry is a Nashville-based artist whose music blurs the lines of folk, indie rock, and Americana. An admirer of the dedicated song craft of writers like John Prine, Gillian Welch, and Townes Van Zandt — and of the stirring vocals of artists like Bonnie Raitt and Nina Simone — Maya de Vitry’s music invites listeners into a space of openness and connection. After a formative chapter with the roots-Americana trio The Stray Birds, she launched her solo career with the 2019 album Adaptations, earning praise from Rolling Stone Country, NPR Music, and No Depression. Since then, she has built a devoted following, drawn to both her recordings and her powerful live performances.



Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Rachel Summer and the Travelling Light on January 30, Amanda Carr with the Ken Clark Organ Trio on January 31, Comedy Night with Gina Brillon on February 1, The Wolff Sisters on February 6, The Janis Joplin Experience on February 7, Mike Dawes on February 8, The Shady Roosters on February 9, “The Song is Still Being Written: The Folk Music Portrait Project” LIVE! on February 13, Krisanthi Pappas on February 14, and Harry Manx on February 15.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, February 1, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

