STORIES FROM THE STAGE Presents a 24 Hour Binge a Thon Coming in June

Stories from the Stage, the WORLD Channel original series that features ordinary people telling extraordinary stories, will air a national 24-hour binge-a-thon of episodes this June. The public television series features masterful and first-time storytellers from every walk of life, highlighting both our differences and our shared sense of humanity. The Stories from the Stage marathon begins on WORLD Channel on Saturday, June 22, at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday, June 23, at 7 p.m.

In addition to the broadcast marathon, viewers can also catch a 24-hour livestream of the binge event on WORLD Channeland Stories from the Stage Facebook pages; on both sites, users can connect with series hosts, humorists and storytellers Theresa Okokon and Wes Hazard, as they comment live during primetime episodes.

With more than 40 episodes, the Stories from the Stage binge-a-thon will give viewers a chance to catch up on the series dedicated to bringing real stories - whether humorous or poignant, commonplace or astonishing - to American homes. Each 30-minute episode spotlights a trio of raconteurs - some experienced, some novices - sharing short anecdotes related to the episode's unifying theme. Love, loss, family, food, immigration and celebrations are among the topics explored in episodes including "Lost & Found," "Welcome to the Neighborhood," "It's All Relative" and "Holidays: The Good, The Bad." Although each story is unique, audiences everywhere will be able to connect and relate with storytellers from a mosaic of backgrounds, ages, cultures and abilities.

Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel, WGBH Events and Massmouth. Showcasing the communal art form of storytelling, the series reflects WORLD Channel's commitment to bringing fresh and compelling voices to public media audiences on all platforms, while reflecting the diversity of modern America and the global community.

"Personal stories rich in human experience and emotion can create understanding, empathy and appreciation for people very different from us," said Liz Cheng, General Manager for WORLD Channel and co-executive producer of the series. "WithStories from the Stage we hope to prove how much we all have in common and inspire community dialogue about our differences."

Viewers can get in on the conversation this June during the broadcast marathon on WORLD Channel. (Check local listings.) They can also experience episodes and original digital content on social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagramand on the WORLD Channel website. Follow the hashtag #StoriesfromtheStage to hear every word.

Stories from the Stage is co-executive-produced by Cheng and Patricia Alvarado Núñez, with lead camera/director/editor Michael Rossi and Chris Hastings, executive in charge of production.

WORLD Channel tells stories that humanize complex issues. WORLD shares the best of public media in news, documentaries and fact-based informational programming that helps us understand conflicts, movements and cultures that may be distinct from our own. WORLD's original content offers a national platform to makers examining issues too often ignored by mainstream media. These emerging and master filmmakers spotlight a diversity of voices, telling stories not heard elsewhere. WORLD has won a Peabody Award, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award and numerous national honors - including an RTNDA Kaleidoscope Award, a Media for a Just Society Award, two National Lesbian & Gay Journalist Association Awards, a Gracie and an Asian American Journalists Award. Carried by 159 partner stations in markets representing nearly 66% of US TV households, WORLD can also be experienced via WORLDChannel.org and social media platforms.





