Russell Brand Will Bring RECOVERY LIVE to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in May

The Boch Center and AEG Presents announced today that comedian, actor, and activist Russell Brand will bring Recovery Live to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 7:30PM. Brand is the author of seven books, including The New York Times' Best Seller, Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions, and Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped. His podcast, Under The Skin is available on Luminary. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 7 at 10:00AM.

Recovery Live is a funny and profane exploration into personal development and wellness from a comedian who has dedicated himself to spirituality to avoid self-destruction. This 90-minute experience will introduce audiences to the system that saved Russell's life, continues to save his sanity and will work for anyone who is willing to commit to it.

Russell says: "This is a program for living for those aspiring to be saints who have lived too long among demons. This is an alternative vision for life at a time devoid of real values and connection. This could be the thing you have been looking for and it's weird that this is the way you're going to find it."

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 7 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738.

WHAT:

Russell Brand: Recovery Live

WHEN:

Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 7:30PM

WHERE:

Boch Center Shubert Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE:

Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00AM

TICKETS:

Tickets start at $43.50 / VIP Packages Available

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org, or by calling (866) 348-9738.

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.





