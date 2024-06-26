Ripe Announces SUMMER BEACH PARTY At Indian Ranch In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ripe is turning their show at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, August 10, 2024 into a full-blown beach party with special guests The Free Label, Bermuda Search Party, and Will Evans. The band will bring their high energy, horn filled fusion of rock, funk, and pop for an epic afternoon of live music and fun on the shores of Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg.

A limited number of General Admission tickets are available for just $25 through July 4th weekend at www.indianranch.com.

“We can't wait to come out to Indian Ranch and play for all of you! We decided we wanted to lean into the fact that this show is right on the lake, and so now we're throwing a Big Beach party with a bunch of our musical friends,” according to the band. “We're hoping that between The Free Label, Bermuda Search Party, and Will Evans, one of them will be able to tell us how to properly pronounce the name of the lake we're going to be on! Come join us on the water, it's about to be a wonderful time!”

The live show has always been at the core of who Ripe is. Nationwide headline tours have hit prestigious venues like Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway for a sold out hometown show as well as Terminal 5 in New York City and the Fillmore in San Francisco. The group has also been on the stages of the biggest festivals around the country including Bonnaroo, Firefly, SweetWater and Bottlerock.

Ripe drew acclaim from the likes of the Boston Globe, Huffington Post and WXPN with their first full-length album, Joy in the Wild Unknown. Bright Blues, Ripe's sophomore album, enjoyed big excitement at radio, with the single “Settling” hitting top 15 at AAA and top 25 at ALT with over 16K+ radio spins garnering 15+million impressions and being featured as Alt Nation's critical cut artist.

Featuring six multi-instrumentalists and vocalists from Toronto, Canada, The Free Label plays a unique fusion of 70s disco, 90s R&B, and high-energy funk, resulting in a captivating, dance-focused show. Unapologetically energetic, uplifting and with a live show that has been described as a “celebration of life”, Bermuda Search Party (FKA The Q-Tip Bandits) have emerged as a vibrant act that continues to touch audience's hearts while getting them up on their feet. Will Evans pulls everyone into his embrace. He musically accesses a space without boundaries where all are welcome to commune openly and move freely. Through quotable folk-inspired lyrics, breezy grooves, and roots energy, it's as if he's giving you permission to be that pure self you can't always be at work or even at home.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th (sold out), Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross on July 7th, Aaron Lewis on July 14th (July 13th show is sold out), The Pike Hairfest on July 20th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th, Almost Queen: A Tribute to QUEEN on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 2nd, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 3rd, Grace Potter on August 4th, Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 9th, Ripe on August 10th,The Beach Boys on August 11th, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th, Get The Led Out on August 23rd, Little Feat on August 24th, The Pike RokFest on August 31st, and Brett Young on September 7th, Nash Icon Local CountryFest on September 22nd, and Chris Janson on September 29th.

Tickets

Tickets for the Ripe Summer Beach Party with special guests The Free Label, Bermuda Search Party and Will Evans on Saturday, August 10, 2024 are on sale now at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 12:15 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

