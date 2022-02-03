Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 3, 2022  

Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Make Their Way To The Hanover Theatre

Elite Entertainment Inc. has announced that Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will visit The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

The 2022 All Starr Band features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Warren Ham.

Tickets for Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are $82, $102, $128 and $253 depending on seat location. Limited VIP packages are available at $355 and $455. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 4, 2022 and may be purchased at the Box Office, online at TheHanoverTheatre.org and by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469). Prices are subject to change and additional fees may apply.

For information on The Hanover Theatre's COVID-19 policy, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.


