Ricardo Engermann to Replace Johnny Lee Davenport in FENCES at New Repertory Theatre

New Repertory Theatre announces that Ricardo Engermann replaces recently deceased Boston favorite Johnny Lee Davenport, as Troy in New Repertory Theatre's upcoming production of August Wilson's Fences. Directed by Benny Sato Ambush, the production runs April 25 through May 17, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets are $25-$67 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.

The press performance is Monday, April 27 at 7:30pm.

"We are delighted to welcome Ricardo Engermann to the New Rep stage," shares Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt. "A Boston-area favorite, we know that our audiences will love him as he takes on such an iconic role."

Johnny Lee Davenport was originally slated to play the role of Troy Maxson when New Rep announced their 2019-2020 season last spring. On his recent passing, Bobbitt states "As is the rest of our theatre community, we are heartbroken over the loss of Johnny Lee. As an amazing talent, but also a phenomenal friend and human being, he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time."

In Person: 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays through Saturdays

Mosesian Center for the Arts

321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472





