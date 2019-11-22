Review Roundup: QUIXOTE NUEVO at Huntington Theatre Company - What Did the Critics Think?

Quixote Nuevo, which received its world premiere at California Shakespeare Company in 2018, is a rich, contemporary, theatrical fable that has been created anew by Solis. Emilio Delgado, who is returning to Quixote Nuevo after originating the titular role, is best known for his 44-year run as beloved repairman Luis on the iconic PBS children's show "Sesame Street."

Performances will run at the Huntington Avenue Theatre beginning November 15 through December 8. Quixote Nuevo is presented by the Huntington Theatre Company in association with Hartford Stage and Alley Theatre.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Iris Fanger, MetroWest Daily News: The production is enhanced by a stream of Mexican styled music, composed by David R Molina, and Eduardo Robledo, with Jesse Sanchez as music director for the multi-talented actors who sing and dance, some of them strumming guitars. Rachel Anne Healy's costumes help tell the story, to separate the imaginary creatures from Joe and his family who live in the border town. Takeshi Kata's scenic design is filled with props that supply metaphors to support the central themes, while Brian J. Lillienthal's lighting design establishes the visual boundaries between the images in Quixote's mind and the people he meets, adding to the dream-like essence of the show.

Ed Siegel, WBUR: That there are scenes that don't work as well as others doesn't detract from the over-all spirit of the show, which uses simple but imaginative stagecraft to create a multi-layered setting. Brian J. Lillienthal's lighting makes Takeshi Kata's unfussy set seem almost opulent as beautiful sunsets morph into more ominous shapes and tones. Meanwhile, KJ Sanchez' direction fills the Huntington stage as Quixote is visited by spirits dancing ecstatically to David R Molina's electric mix of genres like Tex-Mex, Mariachi, Cumbia and other border music. Heading up this merry band of specters is Death himself, in the form of Papà Calaca, played by the excellent Hugo E. Carrabal. Gisela Chípe, who also plays the psychiatrist, is a lustrous Dulcinea when she steps out of the ensemble.

Jack Craib, South Shore Critic: The first act (beginning with this new Quixote's challenge: "I know who you are, I know what you want") is laced with sophomoric humor akin to the sort of dialogue one might encounter in a typical Hasty Pudding Club review, with silly allusions to Iron Man, Hoover vacuums, Game of Thrones, and scatalogically puerile bits of business. The second act gets a bit more serious, spotlighting Orlando Arriaga as Padre Perez (and other roles, a bit confusing). It is during several scenes with more sober content that the story at last comes alive. Written by Octavio Solis, one of the storytellers of the Oscar-winning Disney film "Coco", it's meant as a funny take on this perennial fantasy, and to some extent it succeeds. Along the way, there are numerous opportunities for the talented cast of nine to excel, and they do, especially with respect to Delgadi's forlorn hero, whose performance is charming. The expert creative team includes Scenic Design by Takeshi Kata, Costume Design by Rachel Anne Healy, Lighting by Brian J. Lilienthal, Sound Design by David R. Molina and Musical Composition by Molina and Eduardo Robledo.

