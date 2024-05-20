Review: 4000 MILES at Berkshire Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amy Herzog’s acclaimed play, 4000 MILES, offers a compelling exploration of human connections, grief, and the unanticipated paths to solace. Set against the backdrop of New York City’s West Village, this production unveils the profound story of 21-year-old Leo and his spirited 91-year-old grandmother, Vera Joseph. Amidst Leo's turmoil following a devastating loss during his cross-country bike expedition, he seeks refuge in Vera’s bustling apartment, inadvertently transforming their lives.

Evan Silverstein, Maria Tucci

Photo: Caelan Carlo

A tale of unexpected roommates embarking on a month-long emotional rollercoaster, 4000 MILES, delves deep into their complexities, from Leo’s struggles with love and loss to Vera’s rekindled sense of companionship after years of solitude. Herzog’s poignant narrative, a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2013, resonates with audiences through its compassionate portrayal of chosen and unchosen families, spotlighting the profound healing power found within trust and genuine connection. Witness the captivating journey of two outsiders navigating life's uncertainties and forging an unlikely bond that transcends generations.

Evan Silverstein, Gabriella Torres

Photo: David Dashiell

This production is directed by Lizzie Gottlieb and features Evan Silverstein as Leo Joseph-Connell, Gabriella Torres as Bec, Maria Tucci as Vera Joseph and Allison Ye as Amanda. The creative team for 4000 MILES consists scenic design by Jason Simms, costume design by Laurie Churba, lighting design by Patricia M. Nichols, sound design and composition by Clare and Olivier Manchon, intimacy coordination by Lillian Ransijn, stage management by Mickey Acton and casting direction by Kelly Gillespie, CSA and Caparelliotis Casting. Each achieves high levels of success in their area of expertise resulting in a delightful theatrical experience. A production that could aptly be termed – “tight”.

There is no hesitation, no warm-up needed, from the moment the house lights dim we are transported. The characters, their surroundings, and the situation while evolving and developing, feel comfortable and somewhat familiar. The very well written script holds up well. The significant differences in dialogue across the multi-generational characters juxtaposed against the similarities in their motivations and inner selves is timely and feels both fresh and appropriate.

Allison Ye

Photo: David Dashiell

There are no big messages, takeaways, or statements; no heavy lifting, no mysteries to solve, nothing really to figure out. The story is realistic, relevant, and relatable. The presentation is well paced, charming, often funny, and yet another example of the fine, high quality theatre Berkshire audiences are fortunate to have available on a consistent basis. While I don’t have cause to suggest 4000 MILES is a must-see, let’s call it a should-see while the production continues through June 1 at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge.

