Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summer Season

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston continues its mission to fuse education and audience entertainment through musical theatre in its 54th Season, bringing two timeless and timely classics, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (June 23 - July 2, 2023) and Disney's TheLittle Mermaid (July 28 - August 6, 2023) to life on stage this summer.

"After a season of unexpectedly shortened performance runs last year and the uncertainty around live performance in recent years, to say that we're ecstatic to be fully back creating a full season of live, in-person theatre is an understatement," said Artistic Director Rachel Bertone. "We cannot wait for rehearsals to begin and for audiences to feel the thrill of experiencing two ground-breaking musicals."

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S Oklahoma!



Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

Based on the play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs

June 23 - July 2, 2023

Direction and Choreography by Rachel Bertone

Musical Direction by Dan Rodriguez

Composer Richard Rodgers and Librettist Oscar Hammerstein II received a Pulitzer for their production after it opened on Broadway in 1943. In Oklahoma!, the pair were the first to weave character, song, and dance together for more dramatic and cohesive storytelling.

In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for a love story between Curly (Jared Troilo*), a charming cowboy, and Laurey (Kayla Shimizu), a feisty farm girl. Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie (Rebekah Rae Robles) and hapless Will Parker (Jack Mullen*) in a musical adventure that embraces hope, classic romance, and fearless optimism. Jud (Daniel Forest Sullivan) and Aunt Eller (Carolyn Saxon*) will round out a dynamic 40-person cast.

While the story of love is universal, the classic songs from Oklahoma! "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin," "The Farmer and the Cowman," and "People Will Say We're in Love" have remained a popular part of pop culture. Audiences will find it difficult not to sing along to these songs, now embedded in our cultural identity.

Time: 150 Minutes + 15 minute intermission

Ages: recommended 10+ (No children under the age of 5 will be admitted.)

Robinson Theatre, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452

Performances: Friday, June 23 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 PM; Sunday, June 25 at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, June 28 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 PM; Friday, June 30 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 PM; and Sunday, July 2 at 2:00 PM.





DISNEY'S The Little Mermaid

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman & GLENN SLATERBook by Doug Wright

July 28 - August 6, 2023

Direction and Choreography by Taavon Gamble

Musical Direction by David Coleman

Based on the beloved Hans Christian Andersen story, The Little Mermaid builds upon the memorable music of the now classic film that began the "Disney Renaissance" more than 30 years ago, elevating the animated musical genre to new heights-and depths-in a magical kingdom beneath the sea. The beautiful young mermaid Ariel (Kayla Shimizu), King Triton's (Cristhian Mancinas-García) youngest daughter, longs to leave her ocean home and live in the world above, pursuing her freedom and the landward human Prince Eric (Ray Robinson). Bargaining with the evil sea witch Ursula (Katherine Pecevich*), Ariel trades her mermaid tail for human legs and soon discovers many unexpected consequences.

Only through the nautical efforts of Flounder the Fish (Kenny Lee), Scuttle the Seagull (Jack Mullen*), and Sebastian the Crab (Davron Monroe*) can Ariel restore order under the sea. This fishy fable nets the audience's hearts through its irresistible and touching songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World."

*Member of Actors Equity Association

Time: 150 Minutes + 15 minute intermission

Ages: recommended 5+

Venue: Robinson Theatre, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452

Performances: Friday, July 28th at 7:30 PM; Saturday, July 29th at 7:30 PM; Sunday, July 30th at 2:00 PM. (For this performance: Children 3 and up will be at child price. Children 2 and under will be free); Wednesday, August 2nd at 2:00 PM; Thursday, August 3rd at 7:30 PM; Friday, August 4th at 7:30 PM; Saturday, August 5th at 7:30 PM; Sunday, August 6th at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $25 (Children 5 - 12 years old) - $68 (Premium Section)Seniors: $5 off any seating sectionYoung Adults 13-22: $5 off any seating section. Groups: Email groups@reaglemusictheatre.org* for more information*Groups of 15+ receive a 30% discount.

Tickets available by Phone: 781-891-5600 or online at reaglemusictheatre.org/tickets. In Person: Box Office window is located under the Reagle Music Theatre marquee at Waltham High School, Box Office Hours: Monday-Friday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.