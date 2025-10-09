Raven Chacon Collaborates with Cambridge’s Central On Air for An Indigenous Present at Boston’s ICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, October 11, Cambridge’s live-streaming studio Central On Air, will join Pulitzer Prize–winning Diné (Navajo) artist Raven Chacon for a museum-wide takeover of sound-based installations, films, and performances as part of the Institute of Contemporary Art,/Boston’s (ICA) An Indigenous Present, on view from October 9, 2025, through March 8, 2026.

Known internationally for his visual score–based practice, during Saturday’s takeover, Chacon will present more than a dozen works of varying scale, performed by area musicians and artists throughout—and beyond—the ICA.

Among them is Radio Coyote, Chacon’s evolving sound installation, which will stream live on Central On Air to large screens in the State Street Corporation Lobby at the ICA in Boston’s Seaport District. Both museum visitors and online listeners will experience programming from local artists and DJs curated by Chacon in recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend.

Radio Coyote originally launched in 2021 as a short-range FM station broadcasting to 88.1 FM from the Wattis Institute at California College of the Arts in San Francisco. It has since expanded into a 24/7 online streaming project featuring shows produced by Chacon’s collaborators and recordings from his extensive personal archive, including selections from the Sicksicksick Distro catalog.

Produced by the Central Square Business Improvement District, Central On Air connects musicians—both local and national—with audiences everywhere by delivering live music programming straight from Cambridge’s downtown to homes and devices worldwide. The studio also provides a vital platform for Cambridge’s creative community, hosting performances and supporting emerging local talent.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the ICA and Raven Chacon,” said Erik Sarno, Program Director of the Central Square BID. “Central On Air is committed to fostering connections between artists and audiences, both online and in real life, and being invited to participate in this project moves us forward in achieving those goals.”

Radio Coyote will stream live on Central On Air on Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.at the Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.