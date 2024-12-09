RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show Returns to Indian Ranch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An Indian Ranch fan favorite, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will return to the venue in Webster, MA this summer on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 13th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $20 through December 19th, while supplies last.

Rumours was formed in Los Angeles, CA, the Summer of 2012. Since then, they have traveled all of

North America, and meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances.Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Get The Led Out on June 6th and Little River Band on July 6th. More shows will be announced soon.

Comments