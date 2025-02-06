Provincetown Theater Develops New Plays In WINTER PLAY DATES 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On February 22, the Provincetown Theater will begin a month-long program devoted to the development of new American plays with its free public reading series, Winter Play Dates 2025.

Provincetown Theater Artistic Director David Drake offers: “Ever since we founded this program in 2018, the Winter Play Dates play reading series has been very dear to me, as it gives playwrights the dramaturgical support, focus, and audience feedback that is vital in new play development. And as we're located in Provincetown MA -- the birthplace of modern American drama – this is an important step in keeping that legacy alive and well and continuing to grow new works of the performing arts into the future.”

Directed and performed by local artists alongside the authors -- and presented free to the public -- the playwright will engage in a moderated talkback with the audience following each reading.

This year's roster of Winter Play Dates presentations includes new full-length plays by three Provincetown playwrights. They're scheduled as follows:

FEB 22 at 7pm - The Dune Inn by Cody Sullivan

One of the last independently owned guest houses in Provincetown is surrounded by demolition and corporations buying up its neighbors. The guesthouse is a time capsule of Provincetown art and history, and to its owner it feels increasingly impossible to resist the temptation to sell.

MAR 20 at 7pm - A Temporary Land Mass by Joe MacDougall

A group of friends in Provincetown, MA find themselves at a crossroads as they untangle the impact of a traumatic event that has bonded them for over twenty years.

MAR 26 at 7pm - Channeling Gene by Lucy Blood

A young playwright lands a week-long residency at a dune shack in Provincetown's Peaked Hill where she's encountered, inspired, and empowered by the literary legacies of the region to write a play she never knew was in her.

While admission to Winter Play Dates 2025 is free of charge, please reserve tickets by visiting provincetowntheater.org.

For further information and updates, please follow ptowntheater on Facebook and Instagram. Box Office: 508.487.7487.

ABOUT THE PROVINCETOWN THEATER:

The Provincetown Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing quality theater, events, and programming celebrating our historic legacy in the birthplace of American theater. We are a safe and creative outlet for illuminating our common humanity on Outer Cape Cod and beyond.

