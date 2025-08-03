Production Manager at Jacob's Pillow Died in Workplace Accident

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 1, Kathryn “Kat” Sirico, a 40‑year‑old production manager at Jacob’s Pillow, died in a tragic workplace accident on the festival grounds in Becket, Massachusetts. Sirico and a summer intern were moving staging platforms loaded onto a dolly down a sloped area when they lost control. Sirico attempted to intervene, tripped, and was crushed under both the dolly and the platforms as they veered off course.

Emergency responders and bystanders attempted life‑saving measures, and authorities responded promptly. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, along with the Massachusetts State Police and the state medical examiner, conducted investigations and ruled the incident a seven workplace accident. No criminal charges will be filed.

Jacob’s Pillow paid tribute to Sirico as a beloved and deeply committed team member, noting her long history with the organization. As a mark of respect and due to the ongoing investigation, the venue canceled performances and closed the campus from August 1 through August 3, with plans to resume events the following week. In its statement, the organization extended condolences to Sirico’s family, friends, and coworkers.

