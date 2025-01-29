Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra to Present Conifer Quartet 2025 at The Allen Center

Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra will present the Conifer Quartet at the Allen Center in Newton, MA, on Sunday, March 9th, at 3:00 PM. This performance is part of Pro Arte's intimate Salon Series, offering audiences the chance to experience a select group of Pro Arte's exceptional musicians in an up-close and personal setting. The program features musical gems not included in the full orchestral Ensemble Series.



Audiences will hear Mozart's String Quartet No. 15 in D minor, K. 421, one of the most celebrated works in his chamber music repertoire; and Dvorak String Quartet No 13 in G major, his first work composed entirely in his native country after he returned home from the United States.



The Conifer Quartet is Lisa Goddard and Colin Davis, violin; Anne Black, viola; Steven Laven, cello.

Lisa Goddard is an avid orchestral and chamber musician on both historical and modern instruments. She plays regularly with the Portland Symphony in Maine, the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra, and the Boston Ballet Orchestra, and can also be heard with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, and more. Lisa is a founding member of Cardamom Quartet, an ensemble committed to reshaping the canon by playing music by women. She also runs a Suzuki violin program (the Goddard Violin Studio) in Jamaica Plain.



Colin Davis serves as Principal 2nd Violin in the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra. He has performed with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Boston Lyric Opera, Bach Beethoven and Brahms Society, Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and more. Davis has also played in such diverse chamber groups as the Boston Composers String Quartet, the Art of Music Chamber Players, the New England String Ensemble Virtuosi and Decompression Chamber Music.



Anne Black is Principal Viola of Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra and Cantata Singers. She performs with many Boston-area organizations, including the Boston Symphony and Boston Pops, Emmanuel Music, the Bach, Beethoven and Brahms Society, Landmarks Orchestra, and Masterworks Chorale. A champion of contemporary music, Ms. Black is violist of Dinosaur Annex Music Ensemble and appears often with Collage New Music, including in Collage’s Grammy-nominated recording of John Harbison’s Mottetti di Montale. She has produced and edited several album projects with her husband, recording engineer Frank Cunningham.



Steven Laven, cellist, a South Bend, Indiana native, appears with the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra (Principal Cellist), the Rhode Island Philharmonic, the Handel & Haydn Society, Boston Symphony and Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra. He is also an adjunct instructor of cello and chamber music at Rhode Island College, performing in the faculty Proteus String Quartet. Previously, Mr. Laven has held titled positions in the Houston Ballet, Houston Grand Opera and Omaha Symphony Orchestras. He has earned cello performance degrees from the Eastman and Manhattan Schools of Music.

