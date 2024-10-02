Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra Opens Season This Month With Newton Native Gabriel Lefkowitz Conducting

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra's 47th season will open with Newton native, and now Resident Conductor and Concertmaster of the Louisville Orchestra Gabriel Lefkowitz leading a program titled Treasures of Youth and Age, on Sunday October 27th at Second Church in Newton. For tickets and information on the show visit proarte.org.

Conductor and violinist Gabriel Lefkowitz has captivated audiences throughout the U.S. and abroad in a dynamic and multi-faceted career as a performer, creator, and educator. He is the Concertmaster & Resident Conductor of The Louisville Orchestra, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Louisville Civic Orchestra, Artistic Director of The Chamber Orchestra of Louisville, and an otherwise sought-after soloist, conductor, guest concertmaster, chamber musician, and teacher. This concert marks his Boston area debut leading a professional orchestra.

Maestro Lefkowitz will lead a program that features Pro Arte’s principal clarinetist Ian Greitzer and principal bassoonist Ronald Haroutunian as soloists in Richard Strauss's Duett Concertino for Clarinet, Bassoon and Strings. The concert will also include Tanner Porter's Canyons, and Joseph Suk's Serenade for Strings, Op. 6.

In her Canyons, from 2018, Tanner Porter paints nature at its most jagged, imposing, and majestic. Strauss's vibrant Duett-Concertino premiered in 1948, and was the last purely instrumental composition in his storied career. Josef Suk's warm Serenade won him early critical acclaim from Johannes Brahms. It positioned him as the successor to his teacher Antonín Dvořák.

Ian Greitzer serves as Principal Clarinetist of the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, the Rhode Island Philharmonic, and the Boston Classical Orchestra. He performs with the Boston Symphony, Cantata Singers, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and Collage New Music.

Bassoonist Ronald Haroutunian is an active performing artist in the New England area. He has been principal bassoonist with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project since its founding in 1996. Mr. Haroutunian is also the Principal Bassoon with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, the extra player with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops and served as second bassoon with the BSO in the 1999-2000 season.

Comments