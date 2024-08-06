Pilgrim Festival Chorus's Plymouth Open Rehearsals And Vocal Placement Sessions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pilgrim Festival Chorus seeks experienced singers, from amateur to professional skill levels, to join its membership for the 2024-25 season.

PFC is widely recognized for sharing the world's great choral music as a means to bring people together. The chorus aspires to produce concert experiences that are accessible to all, showcasing its commitment to musical excellence. Comprised of approximately 90 singers from more than 20 local communities, PFC is dedicated to creating an environment where every member feels a valued part of its singing community.

PFC's 2024-25 season features three concert cycles - winter, spring, summer. Rehearsals are held weekly on Mondays from 7 to 9 pm at Faith Community Church, 29 Carver Road, Plymouth. New members are invited to join for the winter concert cycle after attending an open rehearsal and completing a Vocal Placement Session (VPS). Open Rehearsals are held September 9 and 16, 7 to 9 pm, walk-ins are welcome. Vocal Placement Sessions are held on September 16 and 23, between 6 and 7 pm, by advance appointment. To make a Vocal Placement Session appointment and confirm open rehearsal attendance before committing to membership, email Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly at director@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org. Membership information is available at rehearsal, at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or by emailing membership@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus's fall rehearsals prepare the ensemble for its winter concert, “A Basically British Christmas - Seasonal Favorites From Across The Pond,” performing on Friday, December 6, 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 7, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 8, 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth.

PFC continues its annual tradition of joyful music making at Christmastime, a highlight of the magical season. In the last century, British composers created many beautiful choral pieces commonly used at Christmas time. PFC celebrates by performing four works penned by composer giants Ralph Vaughan Williams, Gustav Holst, John Rutter, and the late James Whitbourn. With the added drama of brass, timpani, cello, and flute, this will be a magnificent concert ushering in the holiday season. Tickets are now available at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

Commemorating its 25th anniversary this fall, PFC is dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. In addition to the winter concert, PFC presents an annual “Messiah and Carol Sing” in late December, a larger choral work with orchestra in spring, and a summer concert featuring Broadway and American traditions. Smaller volunteer groups serve the community by engaging in appearances at various local events.

For more information about membership, email director@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org. For information about this season's rehearsal schedule, or to purchase concert tickets, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, email info@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

About Pilgrim Festival Chorus

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC) is a volunteer, nonprofit community choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC is funded in part by grants from several of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC concerts are produced in cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners. For more information, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, email info@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

