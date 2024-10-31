Pilgrim Festival Chorus Performs ‘A Basically British Christmas’ Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), one of Southeastern Massachusetts’ premier choral ensembles, will present its holiday season program, “A Basically British Christmas ~ Seasonal Favorites from Across the Pond,” on Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7 at 7:30 pm, and on Sunday, December 8 at 4 pm. All performances are held at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The chorus, accompanied by an orchestra, is led by Artistic Directors William B. Richter, conductor, and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, organist.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus continues its annual tradition of making joyful music at Christmastime with works by giants Ralph Vaughan Williams, Gustav Holst, John Rutter, and James Whitbourn. These British composers created many beautiful choral pieces traditionally performed during this festive season. With the added drama of brass, timpani, cello, and flute, this will be a magnificent concert to usher in the holiday season.

PFC is a nearly 100-member premier, welcoming community choral ensemble, comprised of singers from 20 Southeastern Massachusetts communities. Celebrating its 25th anniversary season, PFC is dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. The ensemble’s spring concert often features a larger work with orchestra and soloists, and in summer, the chorus features a pop-style concert series.

PFC is a proud participant in Mass Cultural Council’s Card to Culture program, inquire by email for details and available discounts. The ensemble is supported, in part, by grants from Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, and its local cultural councils in Middleborough and Plymouth.

Tickets for “A Basically British Christmas” are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students over 14. Card to Culture attendees and children ages 14 and under are admitted for free.

