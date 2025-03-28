Photos: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Greater Boston Stage Company will present The Play That Goes Wrong, the hilarious smash-hit Broadway comedy that has left audiences in stitches across the globe. Running from March 28 – April 19, 2025. Check out photos from the production.

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly catastrophic. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that won’t stay still, and actors who can’t seem to remember their lines (or their footing), this production is a comedy of errors in the most delightful way. The New York Times hails it as "A GUT-BUSTING HIT."

"This show is a pure joy to bring to Greater Boston Stage Company," says Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes. "It’s a masterclass in physical comedy, and our phenomenal cast is ready to deliver an evening of non-stop laughter."

Performances of The Play That Goes Wrong will be held at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham, MA. Tickets are available at greaterbostonstage.org or by calling the Box Office at (781) 279-2200.

The production team includes Tyler Rosati (Director), Danielle Ibrahim (Scenic Designer), Katie Whittemore (Lighting Designer), E. Rosser (Costume Designer), James Cannon (Sound Designer), David Allen Prescott (Properties Designer), Samantha Richert (Intimacy/Violence Designer), Meghan Ward* (Production Stage Manager), Hazel Peters* (Assistant Stage Manager), Cassie Lebeau (Production Assistant) and Kira Troilo (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant).

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Single Tickets: $64-$69 Adults; $59-$64 Seniors; $25 Students. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/shows-tickets/mainstage/play-that-goes-wrong/.

Photo Credit: Maggie Hall Photography

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Boston Stage Company

Comments