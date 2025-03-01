Photos: THE IRISH AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY at Greater Boston Stage Company

The show runs February 28 through March 16 at Greater Boston Stage Company.
Greater Boston Stage Company presents The Irish and How They Got That Way, a rousing musical celebration of the Irish experience in America. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes), this production runs from February 28 through March 16,2025.
With humor, history, and heart, The Irish and How They Got That Way blends traditional
Irish melodies, contemporary hits, and rousing folk tunes to tell the story of Irish
resilience, perseverance, and culture. Audiences will be transported through
generations of Irish American history with beloved songs like Danny Boy, Finnegan’s
Wake, and No Irish Need Apply.
Cast includes Billie Burtler, Dan Prior*, Tessa Paige Sacromne*, Kirsten Salpini**, Jeffrey Song*, and Janis Hudson*. Creative team includes A. Nora Long (Director), Kirsten Salpini** (Music Director), Jeremy Barnett (Scenic Designer), Amanda Fallon (Lightning Designer), Emily Woods Hogue (Costume Designer), John Stone (Sound Designer), Bryan Ward and Meghan Ward (Sound Operators), Hazel Peters (Properties Designer), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Marsha Smith* (Production Stage Manager), E.D. Fitzgerald* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant). (*Member of Actors' Equity Association. **Music Director and member of Actor's Equity Association.)
Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios
