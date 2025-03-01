Photos: THE IRISH AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY at Greater Boston Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Greater Boston Stage Company presents The Irish and How They Got That Way, a rousing musical celebration of the Irish experience in America. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes), this production runs from February 28 through March 16,2025.

With humor, history, and heart, The Irish and How They Got That Way blends traditional

Irish melodies, contemporary hits, and rousing folk tunes to tell the story of Irish

resilience, perseverance, and culture. Audiences will be transported through

generations of Irish American history with beloved songs like Danny Boy, Finnegan’s

Wake, and No Irish Need Apply.

Cast includes Billie Burtler, Dan Prior*, Tessa Paige Sacromne*, Kirsten Salpini**, Jeffrey Song*, and Janis Hudson*. Creative team includes A. Nora Long (Director), Kirsten Salpini** (Music Director), Jeremy Barnett (Scenic Designer), Amanda Fallon (Lightning Designer), Emily Woods Hogue (Costume Designer), John Stone (Sound Designer), Bryan Ward and Meghan Ward (Sound Operators), Hazel Peters (Properties Designer), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Marsha Smith* (Production Stage Manager), E.D. Fitzgerald* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant). (*Member of Actors' Equity Association. **Music Director and member of Actor's Equity Association.)

Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

Comments