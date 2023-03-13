Photos: Shakespeare & Company Hosts Inaugural THEATER IN THE GARDEN Event
Theater in the Garden welcomed more than 300 people to learn more about the upcoming 2023 season.
The first-ever Theater in the Garden Event for Shakespeare & Company was held at the Sarasota Garden Club on February 18 and 19, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla.
Designed as a social gathering for both new and seasoned fans of Shakespeare & Company, based in Lenox, Mass., the Theater in the Garden event welcomed more than 300 people to learn more about the upcoming 2023 Season while the winter months were still wiling away.
Photo Credit: Jessie Griffith
Theater in the Garden
Alexander Solotzew, Marina Solotzew
Kathleen Grogan, Ilene Lander, Joe Kaufman, Beverly Hyman and Larry Birnbach
Felicia Hall, Regina Noonan, and Cheryl Foa Pecorella
