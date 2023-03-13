Photos: Shakespeare & Company Hosts Inaugural THEATER IN THE GARDEN Event

The first-ever Theater in the Garden Event for Shakespeare & Company was held at the Sarasota Garden Club on February 18 and 19, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla.

Designed as a social gathering for both new and seasoned fans of Shakespeare & Company, based in Lenox, Mass., the Theater in the Garden event welcomed more than 300 people to learn more about the upcoming 2023 Season while the winter months were still wiling away.

Photo Credit: Jessie Griffith