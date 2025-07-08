Photos: Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Concert With Jessie Mueller At Barrington Stage Co

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sirius XM Radio Broadway Host Seth Rudetsky and Tony Winner Jessie Mueller were on the Boyd-Quinson MainStage at Barrington Stage Company last night as part of BSC’s 2025 Summer Concert Series, and an overflow audience got to experience the excitement of Broadway up close and personal. Rudetsky who has partnered with Broadway star Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress, Carousel) for these special concerts gave Barrington Stage an evening of wonderful music, with Mueller performing songs she has sung on Broadway stages as well as Seth relating fantastic behind-the scenes theatre stories and having an illuminating conversation with Jessie.

Unlike a firmly structured show, Rudetsky’s Broadway Concerts are unique, they don’t follow a script and the audience is treated to whatever his clever humorous mind and talented theatrical style piano playing create around the evenings theme. Talk about unscripted, Ali Ewoldt one of the stars of Barrington’s current production of CAMELOT was in the audience on her night off but Seth put her to work and we got to hear Ali and Jessie in a spontaneous duet of Phantom of The Opera. It was a thrilling theater moment.

Check out the photos below:

BSC’s Concert series continues with Broadway legend and Tony Award-winning baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell, hailed by The New York Times as “the last leading man,” making his Barrington Stage Company concert debut on August 18.

As BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul noted, “These three extraordinary artists represent the very best of Broadway. We are honored to welcome Seth, Jessie and Stokes to Barrington Stage and offer our audiences a rare chance to experience their talents up close in the heart of the Berkshires.”

SAVE THE DATE New York City Barrington Stage friends.....Oct 27th BSC/NYC celebrity filled Gala

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff