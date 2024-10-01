News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: In Rehearsal for BEASTIES: A SCI-FI ROCK OPERA World Premiere

Tickets are on sale now. Running October 10 + 11 at the Regent Theatre in Arlington.

By: Oct. 01, 2024
Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera takes to the stage for the first time as the all-star cast sings the story of a battle against evil to save the planet October 10 + 11 at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. See photos from inside rehearsal.

Featuring 18 songs, Beasties tells of an epic alien encounter at a concert in Central Park to try to save the Earth from climate destruction and corporate political corruption. Tickets are on sale now at EventBrite.com

Written and produced by Gary Sohmers, with music, orchestration and arrangements by Bill Holloman, Beasties stars Barrence Whitfield, Mach Bell, Liz Proteau, Jerry Bisantz, BIll Holloman Jr. and Cliff Goodwin, plus a choral cast and a live band. 

Photo Credit: Gary Sohmers

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal



