Photos: In Rehearsal for BEASTIES: A SCI-FI ROCK OPERA World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera takes to the stage for the first time as the all-star cast sings the story of a battle against evil to save the planet October 10 + 11 at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. See photos from inside rehearsal.

Featuring 18 songs, Beasties tells of an epic alien encounter at a concert in Central Park to try to save the Earth from climate destruction and corporate political corruption. Tickets are on sale now at EventBrite.com.

Written and produced by Gary Sohmers, with music, orchestration and arrangements by Bill Holloman, Beasties stars Barrence Whitfield, Mach Bell, Liz Proteau, Jerry Bisantz, BIll Holloman Jr. and Cliff Goodwin, plus a choral cast and a live band.

Photo Credit: Gary Sohmers



Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera in rehearsal

Comments