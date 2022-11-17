Photos: First Look at the Cape Cod Premiere of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at The Provincetown Theater
Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching out when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers.
The Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, Massachusetts will host the Outer Cape Cod premiere of Cheryl Strayed's Tiny Beautiful Things at their playhouse, 238 Bradford Street, beginning Thursday, November 17 at 7pm. Playing till December 4, the 90-minute show performs on Thursdays thru Saturdays at 7pm with Sunday matiness at 2pm. There is no performance on Thanksgiving evening, November 24. Tickets can be purchased online at provincetowntheater.org, or by calling the box office at 508-487-7487.
Get a first look at photos below!
Based on the 2012 New York Times bestselling book by the internationally acclaimed author of Wild, Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things was adapted for the stage by the award-winning actress/writer Nia Vardalos of My Big Fat Greek Wedding fame. In humorous, haunting and heartfelt ways, the plot of Tiny Beautiful Things is drawn with Strayed's own experience when she answered questions from readers in an online advice column Strayed helmed under the alias of "Sugar." In that way, Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching out when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers.
Directed by Rebecca Berger, making her Cape Cod directing debut with the production, the cast of Tiny Beautiful Things stars Sara Fitzpatrick in the central role of "Sugar," and a trio of local actors portraying the myriad letter writers populating Sugar's world: William Mullin, co-host of The Mosquito Story Slam series who made his Provincetown Theater debut earlier this season in Mae West's The Drag; Tom Sharp, who last appeared in Provincetown Theater's acclaimed 20th anniversary mounting of The Laramie Project; and Anne Stott, who's held leading roles in such Provincetown Theater productions as The Importance of Being Earnest, August: Osage County, and this past summer's world premiere of Sarah Schulman's The Lady Hamlet.
The creative team for the show has scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, and costume design by Carol Sherry.
Photo credit: Bob Tucker / Focalpoint
Tom Sharp & Sara Fitzpatrick
Anne Stott
Sara Fitzpatrick & Anne Stott
William Mullin
William Mullin, Anne Stott, Tom Sharp
William Mullin, Tom Sharp Anne Stott & Sara Fitzpatrick
William Mullin & Tom Sharp
William Mullin, Anne Stott & Sara Fitzpatrick
XX
William Mullin, Sara Fitzpatric, Tom Sharp & Anne Stott
Sara Fitzpatrick & Tom Sharp
