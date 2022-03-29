Photos: ANTHONY KEARNS Plays The Cultural Center of Cape Cod

World renowned Tenor Anthony Kearns along with accompanist David George came to The Cultural Center of Cape Cod for a weekend concert series. The program featured something for everyone- with favorite tenor songs celebrating the Irish everywhere in song with beautiful music from Ireland.

Check out photos below!

Mr. Kearns first took the American television audience by storm in 1999 as the youngest member of The Irish Tenors, with whom he has five PBS Specials and 10 CDs, many of which went gold, platinum and double-platinum. "We Three Kings" is their best-selling Christmas album and includes all of the favorite Christmas songs featured in their legendary Christmas tours.

Kearns' solo career includes high-profile celebrity engagements, major television appearances and concerts, leading operatic roles, and collaborations with the world's finest orchestras. He has performed for three U.S. Presidents, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and for Pope Francis I at the pre-Mass Concert in Philadelphia. He recently sang at the 9/11 National Memorial Museum Gala at the invitation of Chairman Michael Bloomberg. Earlier this year, Kearns headlined The New York City media launch and two concerts at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. as part of the worldwide commemoration of the 1916 Easter Rising.

For information on upcoming concerts please go to AnthonyKearnstenor.com.

The Cultural Center is located in Yarmouth, Massachusetts

Their calendar of events, exhibits, and educational opportunities engages people of all ages, abilities, and incomes. And we support both emerging and established artists in all media and genres.

And it is intent on expanding in order to increase its services. In these and other ways it is living up to its motto to support and embrace All the Arts for All of Us.

For more information on the venue and to see their upcoming events please visit Cultural-center.org.



Julian Loida (Head of Music & Events)



David George and Anthony Kearns



David George and Anthony Kearns