Photo Flash: WHAT WE MAY BE at Berkshire Theatre Group

Berkshire Theatre Group presents Kathleen Clark's (In The Mood, Southern Comforts, Secrets of a Soccer Mom) world premiere comedy What We May Be at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage (83 East Main Street) in Stockbridge, MA, beginning August 8 and running through August 31.

Directed by four-time Tony Award-nominee Gregg Edelman (Broadway: City of Angels, 1776, Into The Woods, Les Miserables, Anna Karenina; Film: Spiderman 2; BTG: Coming Back Like A Song!, Arsenic and Old Lace, Constellations), this production features Carla Duren (Broadway: 110 in the Shade, Hairspray) as Colleen Haran; Carson Elrod (Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher, Reckless, Noises Off) as Glen Geer; Emmy Award-Winner and two-time Tony Award-nominee Penny Fuller (TV: Elephant Man; Broadway: Anastasia, Sunday In The Park With George, Applause, The Dinner Party; BTG: A Little Night Music) as Lucinda Royal Scott; Samantha Hill (Broadway: The Phantom of The Opera; Les Misérables) as Summer Oliver; three-time Tony Award-nominee Dee Hoty (Broadway: The Will Rogers Follies, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, Footloose, Mamma Mia!, City of Angels) as Joan Stem; and Count Stovall (Broadway: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy, A Streetcar Named Desire) as Hal Polick.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield; at the Fitzpatrick Main Stage Ticket Office at 83 East Main Street, Stockbridge; by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





