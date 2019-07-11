Photo Flash: TIME FLIES AND OTHER COMEDIES at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in the Berkshires under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, continues its 25th Anniversary season with Time Flies and Other Comedies by David Ives (Venus in Fur) with performances from July 5 through July 27 at the St. Germain Stage. Check out photos of the production below!

The evening of comedies include Time Flies, Enigma Variations, Variations on the Death of Trotsky, Life Signs, The Philadelphia and The Mystery of Twicknam Vicarage.

Directed by Tracy Brigden (Atlantic Theater Company's Human Error), Time Flies and Other Comedies will feature Cary Donaldson (BSC's See How They Run), Carson Elrod (BSC's Taking Steps), BSC Associate Artist Jeff McCarthy (BSC's Kunstler), Ruth Pferdehirt (Elf National Tour) and BSC Associate Artist Debra Jo Rupp (BSC's The Cake).

The production is designed by Brian Prather (Scenic Designer), Elivia Bovenzi (Costume Designer), Matthew Richards (Lighting Designer), Mary Schilling-Martin (Wig Designer), Eric Shimmelonis (Original Music/Sound Designer). Casting by Pat McCorkle, Katja Zarolinski. Richard Lundy is Production Stage Manager.

Time Flies and Other Comedies is sponsored by Hal Kramer and sponsored in part by Deb and King Francis.

Performances: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Opening night Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street). Tickets: $15-$50. Barrington Stage Box Office: 413-236-8888 or online at www.barringtonstageco.org.



Cast



Carson Elrod and Debra Jo Rupp



Debra Jo Rupp and Cary Donaldson



Cary Donaldson and Carson Elrod