Photo Flash: First Look at CHOIR BOY at SpeakEasy Stage

Choir Boy is currently playing at SpeakEasy Stage Company and we have a first look at production photos for you!

Due to overwhelming demand, SpeakEasy Stage Company has added an additional week of performances of its acclaimed production of the hit Broadway play CHOIR BOY. The show will now run thru Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

The entire cast, Jaimar Brown, Antione Gray, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Malik Mitchell, Aaron Patterson, Thomas Purvis, Isaiah Reynolds, Nigel Richards, J. Jerome Rogers, and Richard Snee will stay with the show for the additional dates.

Nominated for four 2019 Tony Awards including Best Play, CHOIR BOY is a powerful coming-of-age story punctuated by the soaring harmonies of live gospel, spiritual, and R&B performances. For fifty years, the elite Charles R. Drew Prep School has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men; its legendary choir an emblem of all it holds true. But for Pharus Young, the opportunity to take his rightful place as the leader of these talented vocalists comes at a price. Can he still earn his place in the hallowed halls and sing in his own key?

CHOIR BOY is the work of acclaimed writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, Oscar-winner for the film Moonlight, which was based on his play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. Mr. McCraney's other plays include Ms. Blakk for President (co-written with Tina Landau), The Brother/Sister Plays, Head of Passes, and Wig Out! Mr. McCraney is currently the Chair of Playwriting at the Yale School of Drama, and is an ensemble member at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago. His original TV series David Makes Man recently debuted on Oprah Winfrey's OWN Network.

Check out the photos below! Credit goes to Nile Scott Studios.





