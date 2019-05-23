Photo Flash: American Repertory Theatre's WE LIVE IN CAIRO Celebrates Opening Night
We Live in Cairo opening officially last night, Wednesday, May 22, at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA.
Joining the cast, creative team, and A.R.T. community in celebration were Egyptian film star Kal Naga, actor Laith Nakli ("Ramy" on HULU), Endlings director Sammi Cannold ("Forbes 30 Under 30"), Harvard President Larry Bacow, and many others.
Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak, this world premiere musical follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, We Live in Cairo moves from the jubilation of Tahrir Square through the tumultuous years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the revolutionaries of Tahrir must confront the question of how-or even whether-to keep their dreams of change alive.
Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva
Creator Patrick Lazour, Music Director Madeline Smith, Music Supervisor Michael Starobin
Layan Elwazani, Sharif Afifi, Jakeim Hart, Waseem Alzer, Dana Saleh Omar, Parisa Shahmir, Abubakr Ali, Gil Perez-Abraham
Gil Perez-Abraham and Laith Nakli
Jakeim Hart and Parisa Shahmir
Egyptian film star Kal Naga contributes to the art created by Egyptian artist Ganzeer
Creators Patrick Lazour and Daniel Lazour
Creator Patrick Lazour, Egyptian Film Star Kal Naga, and Creator Daniel Lazour
Creator Patrick Lazour, Choregographer Samar Haddad King, Director Taibi Magar, Daniel Lazour
A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus toasts Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour