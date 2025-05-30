PUPPETS, PAUL AND MARY’S SUMMER BUCKET LIST Comes to Cape Rep Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape Rep Theatre will continue its 2025 season with our Outdoor Theater Children’s show, Puppets, Paul and Mary’s Summer Bucket List, the newest edition of the popular series created and performed by puppeteer Mary Wilson and singer/songwriter Paul Kehoe. Performances will run Tuesday mornings at 10 am from June 24th through August 26th at Cape Rep’s Outdoor Theater.

Tickets are $12. Seating is general admission and on a first come first served basis; call the box office for reservations and information. If it rains, we go indoors. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster.

Beloved duo Paul Kehoe and Mary Wilson are back with all their puppet friends in a brand new show filled with songs, silliness and summer fun in the Outdoor Theater. Puppets, Paul and Mary are an annual favorite, interactive, inventive and extremely funny. Perfect for ages 2 - 6 & great fun for ages 7-100!

Mary Wilson is an early childhood educator and professional puppeteer who has been providing hands-on, interactive and developmentally appropriate puppetry performances all over Massachusetts and beyond for almost 30 years through her company Pitter Patter Puppets. She calls Cape Cod her home and is thrilled to be bringing her contagious passion for puppets to Cape Rep Theatre again this summer.

Paul Kehoe spent several years as a Second Grade teacher for the Brewster Schools and recently completed a four-year experience as private educator. His passion for incorporating music into all areas of the curriculum allowed him to lead countless school programs entertaining children and families. He continues to write original songs and performs at various venues all over the Cape. He recently began providing music and educational programs for the Alzheimer's Support Center of Cape Cod. Paul is ready to tune up his guitar and celebrate another adventurous summer of shows at Cape Rep Theatre.

