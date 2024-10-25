PINOCCHIO: THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere at Emerson Colonial Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Commonwealth Lyric Theater will present the world premiere of Pinocchio: The Musical. Just named a "Critics' Pick" by The Boston Globe and included in WBUR's "2024 Fall Theatre Guide," the show is quickly becoming one of Boston's most anticipated cultural events of the season. Created and directed by Alexander Prokhorov-Tolstoy, the spectacular showcase of talent and creativity will play at The Emerson Colonial Theatre from November 14-17, 2024.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by The Boston Globe and WBUR, and it is an honor and a privilege to premiere Pinocchio: The Musical at the Emerson Colonial Theatre," said Alexander Prokhorov-Tolstoy, the show's composer and stage director. "I am so proud of our entire cast and creative team. We can't wait to take center stage in Boston. "

A reimagined classic, Pinocchio: The Musical is a hit for all. From kids taking their first theater plunge to grown-ups young at heart, this new musical invites audiences to experience a place where dreams and reality merge as they are whisked away into an enchanting world where Pinocchio and his timeless friends meet vibrant new characters, weaving a story of thrills and laughter.

With its dreamlike set design and captivating special effects, Pinocchio: The Musical looks to dazzle about 10,000 people over its four-day run. Featuring seasoned stage veterans and promising young talents, this spin on Carlo Collodi's classic Italian tale guarantees giggles and gasps, daring escapades, and heartfelt moments. Every scene is a celebration of Pinocchio's enduring spirit, beckoning audiences to join the adventure and revel in the magic.

At its heart, the show is a loving homage to the legacy of Prokhorov-Tolstoy's great-grandfather, Alexey N. Tolstoy, whose unique take on the Pinocchio narrative has delighted generations. Alexander Prokhorov-Tolstoy infuses this tale with new vitality, enhancing the story's inherent joy through original score and a fresh storyline that captivates and inspires.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit PinocchioMusical.com or call the Emerson Colonial Theater box office at 888.616.0272.

