PACIFIC OVERTURES At The Lyric Stage. Cast & Creative Team Announced

Apr. 11, 2019  

Cast & creative team announced for Pacific Overtures at the Lyric Stage

This startling, entertaining, and thrilling masterpiece puts a cap on Spiro Veloudos' multi-year Sondheim Initiative. An unlikely friendship is forged between a samurai, Kayama, and an Americanized fisherman, Manjiro, during Commodore Matthew Perry's 1853 mission to open trade relations with isolationist Japan. The two friends are caught in the inevitable winds of change and tell the story of Japan's painful and harrowing Westernization. A highly original, inventive, powerful, and surprisingly humorous theatrical experience.

FEATURING: Kai Chao, Sam Hamashima, Alexander Holden*, Elaine Hom, Carl Hsu*, Brandon Milardo, Gary Thomas Ng*, Jeff Song*, Karina Wen, Micheline Wu, Lisa Yuen*

Scenic Design, Janie E. Howland**

Costume Design, Gail Astrid Buckley**

Lighting Design, Karen Perlow**

Sound Design, Andrew Duncan Will

Mask Design, Brynna Bloomfeld

Ted Hewlett†, Violence Design

Cesara Walters, Props Artisan

Michael Hisamoto, Assistant to the Director

Production Stage Manager, Nerys Powell*

Assistant Stage Manager, Geena M. Forristall*

*Member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA) **United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 †Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC)

CAST:

Lisa Yuen* Reciter, Shogun, Storyteller, Emperor

Carl Hsu* Kayama

Sam Hamashima Manjiro

Alexander Holden* Third Councilor, Merchant, Sailor, Soothsayer, Third Girl, Russian Admiral, Second Sailor

Gary Thomas Ng* Mother, American Admiral, Grandmother, Warrior, British Sailor, Madam

Jeff Song* Abe, Thief, First Officer, Physician

ENSEMBLE:

Kai Chao, Elaine Hom, Brandon Milardo, Karina Wen, Micheline Wu.

Playing: Adams, Boy, British Admiral, British Sailors, Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry, Councilors: First, Second, Dutch Admiral, Fisherman, French Admiral, Girls, Imperial Priest, Japanese Merchant, Lord of the South, Musicians, Noble, Observers, Old Man, Priests, Samurai's Daughter, Servant, Shogun's Companion, Shogun's Wife, Son, Swordsman, Tamate (Kayama's Wife), Williams, Wrestlers

The Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street, Copley Square, Boston, MA 02116

Box Office: 617-585-5678

website: lyricstage.com



