Outermost Roots & Blues Festival Lineup And Ticket Sales Announced

The Outermost Roots & Blues Festival is set to take place at the scenic Nauset Beach on October 12 and 13, 2024. This year's festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, featuring top-tier musical acts and an array of family-friendly activities, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Friends of Nauset Beach.

Headlining the 2024 festival on the Southside Stage are Slightly Stoopid, G. Love and Special Sauce with Mihali, Donavon Frankenreiter, John Brown's Body, Judith Hill, Iam Tongi, TAUK, and Ron Artis II. In addition to these amazing acts, there will be a special set featuring friends of the festival, making this a weekend of unforgettable performances. Additional acts will be performing on the Northside Stage in between sets. The lineup includes (in order of appearance): Van Gordon Martin, Anthony Michael, Solgyres, Don McCloskey, Dirty Water Dance Band, and Nikki and the Barn Boys.

The Outermost Roots & Blues Festival has significantly expanded this year, with 5,000 two-day passes available for purchase. This growth reflects the festival's increasing popularity and its commitment to providing a diverse and enriching experience for all attendees. Alongside the incredible music lineup, festival-goers can explore a vibrant mercantile featuring local vendors, savor delicious offerings from food trucks, and enjoy a dedicated kids' area designed to entertain the youngest of visitors.

This year's festival will also be plastic-free, thanks to the event's partnership with eco-friendly partner Reverb, further emphasizing our commitment to sustainability and the protection of ocean and marine life.

The festival is proud to support the Friends of Nauset Beach, a registered nonprofit 501(c) organization established in 2018. was founded to give one of Cape Cod's most precious, and fragile resources a "voice". The mission of the organization is to promote education for coastal resources associated with the beach. All while continuing to inform and educate the public on the preservation, access and eventual human retreat of the shore.

Tickets for the Outermost Roots & Blues Festival are on sale now at https://www.outermostfestival.com/. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Secure your two-day passes and plan for a weekend of outstanding music, community spirit, and support for Nauset Beach.

