Oompa, Cakeswagg, and Naomi Westwater Will Perform at We Make Noise Festival in August

The We Make Noise Festival announced Boston's own OOMPA, Cakeswagg and Naomi Westwater will perform at the one-day celebration Saturday, August 24, 2024, in the heart of Boston at Downtown Crossing. The festival, now in its second year (previously called “Beats By Girlz”), will feature more than a dozen women and gender-expansive artists on three stages. The event is produced by Mass NOW and We Make Noise, an organization that has spent more than a decade working to empower women and gender-expansive artists by creating an inclusive space in Boston for celebration, community, and artistic expression. The free day of music is open to the public and no tickets are needed, but supporters can RSVP now at wmnboston.org/fest.

The We Make Noise Festival is about more than just music. The event will also include visual art galleries showcasing the work of diverse artists, digital interactions exploring feminism and activism, and the Boston Women's Market will organize a space for local vendors.

“This will be a celebration of the great diverse local talent that makes Boston such a unique place to live,” says Boston folk artist Naomi Westwater, one of the organizers of the event. “From the artists to the vendors, makers, artisans, and more the We Make Noise Festival will uplift voices and showcase talents of often overlooked and marginalized communities.”

Headlining the day-fest is Boston-born hip hop artist OOMPA. Her engaging and interactive performance style has earned her national praise for her brilliant blend of insightful lyrics and captivating beats. She's a beacon of Boston scene and culture through both her own music and her business acumen, recently founding the artist collective and cultural agency OutLaud Entertainment in 2023, which aims to support the creative and economic advancements of independent artists and cultural workers in Boston and beyond. Oompa is a three-time Boston Music Award winner and received an unprecedented 14 nominations.

A leader on and off the stage for Boston's rap community, Roxbury's own Cakeswagg has been performing for almost a decade. Famous for her freestyle skills and her unique style, Cakeswagg has also been vocal in supporting young people across Boston. She has won multiple Boston Music Awards.

Performing as well is Massachusetts queer, Black-multiracial singer-songwriter Naomi Westwater (they/she). A master storyteller, their songs combine folk music, poetry, and spirituality. Naomi leads the Boston chapter of We Make Noise and is a part of The Club Passim Folk Collective, where she produces Re-Imagining Lilith Fair: a tribute to the feminist music scene of the 1990s with an intersection lens for today. She was nominated for a 2021 and 2022 Boston Music Award for best singer-songwriter, and has been featured in The Boston Globe, Under The Radar, WBUR, WGBH, and The Bluegrass Situation.

The festival will include additional performances by Lisa Bello, 1-800-SHORT-KING, Amanda Shea, Kühlname, Daniela Gómez, Analise, Kim Moberg, Gabriella Simpkins, dogtailcorners, and more.

We Make Noise Boston supports women and gender-expansive artists and music creators through initiatives like the festival and We Make Noise Boston Camp, an annual songwriting and production camp designed by and for women and gender-expansive people. The We Make Noise Boston Camp provides gender minority artists the opportunity to work for three days with a featured artist, writing and producing songs for them.

The festival is presented by Mass NOW with the help of the City of Boston. For over 50 years, Mass NOW has been one of the leading multi-issue, multi-strategy feminist organizations in the Commonwealth.

In addition to the festival, We Make Noise Fest will be taking over the unCommon Stage on August 17th. Details on the performance can be found at uncommonstage.org.

We Make Noise Fest takes place Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Downtown Crossing from 12:00 PM to 8 PM. RSVP now at wmnboston.org/fest.

