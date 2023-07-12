Old Sturbridge Village Invites You to Enjoy a Unique Theater Experience

Come to Old Sturbridge Village in the daytime to learn about the resistance and resilience of marginalized communities and how they overcame obstacles and helped make progress for all Americans, then stay for a special presentation at the theater in the visitor center after hours.

Inspired by the writing of students at Old Sturbridge Academy Charter Public School and Robert Brown (author of The New New Englanders), Not So New New Englanders is an educational and engaging play directed by Jasmin Rivas, Director of DEIA at Old Sturbridge Village, and Aprell May Daily, Writer and Journalist for the Republican in Springfield.

In this approximately 90-minute program, audience members will watch as three students go on a journey of discovering the incredible stories and experiences of underrepresented people in the history of Southbridge, Springfield, and Worcester. On their journey they learn more about themselves, the community, and our society as it exists both in the past and the present. Audience members will learn about little-known historical figures, communities, and cultures in New England history through stories told by them in a unique multimedia production.

The production is possible in part from a grant from the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, and the generous support of Empowering People for Inclusive Communities, African Community Education, and Pa' Lante.

The program will be in the Stephen M. Brewer Theater, located in the Visitor Center at Old Sturbridge Village. Pre-registration is highly recommended.

All are welcome. On Saturday, July 15th, there will be an American Sign Language interpreter present during the show and the theater has accessible seating.

Please note: This production includes topics such as racism, slavery, and police brutality.