Noel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT To Be Presented By Sullivan Rep This October

Blithe Spirit, the classic British farce by Noel Coward will be performed by Sullivan Rep this October. After successful runs of Steel Pier, and A Little Night Music, Blithe Spirit marks the third production of Sullivan Rep's inaugural season.

Blithe Spirit follows novelist Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth who host two of their friends for dinner with the eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to finish off the evening with a séance, in order to research material on the occult for his next book. Though the hosts are skeptical of Madame Arcati's actual clairvoyance, the séance works and the spirit of Charles' temperamental first wife, Elvira, returns from beyond the grave- at first just her voice, but steadily growing into a more physical present problem. Unhappy with the fact that Charles has remarried and remaining only able to be seen and heard by him and not Ruth, Elvira takes the opportunity to disrupt his marriage through a good old classic haunting. Things take an even steeper turn when Elvira eventually makes an attempt on Charles' life so that he may join her in the afterlife.

One of his later works, Blithe Spirit is full of Coward's wit and classic British humor, complete with a riotous ghost story that makes this play perfect for the spooky season. Direction for the production will be done by Sullivan Rep Artistic Director Dan Sullivan, with Stage Management by Colleen Locke.

Costume Design by Dan Sullivan, Hair & Make Up Design by Bridget Sullivan, Technical Direction by John Sullivan, Set Design by Team Barney, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, Sound Design by Paul Roach, Intimacy Direction by KRISTIAN ESPIRITU, Dramaturgy by Camille Cuzzupoli, and Properties Design by Rick Grenier.

The Cast of Blithe Spirit includes Robert Orzalli as Charles Condomine, Melissa Paz as Ruth Condomine, Janis Hudson as Elvira Condomine, Brian Higgins as Dr. Bradman, Carly Evans as Mrs. Bradman, Catherine Lee Christie as Madame Arcati, and Lori Barney as Edith.

Sullivan Rep's mission is to provide the Greater Boston area with high quality, live professional theater created primarily by local artists who reflect the diversity of our community and support it through other professions. The company's show choices and additional programming will provide a mix of established and well known content with under-represented and inspiring works.

Blithe Spirit will run October 18th - 26th at The Women's Club of Newton Highlands at 72 Columbus St. Tickets and further information are available at www.sullivanrep.com.

