New Year's Eve Comedy Night, Popa Chubby Announced At The Spire Center

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has announced four new shows. On New Year's Eve, the Spire Center will host a Comedy Night with some of New England's funniest comedians including Mike Donovan and Laura Severse.

Other shows announced include Blues Rocker Popa Chubby on January 4, Plymouth musician Sarah Martin on January 16, and vocalist Amanda Carr who returns to the Spire with The Ken Clark Organ trio on January 31, presenting another dynamic show of jazz, blues, and soul. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, October 12, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

The New Year's Eve Comedy Show will include Mike Donovan, Laura Severse, Kathe Farris, and Logan O'Brien. Boston comedian Mike Donovan has been featured on the NESN Comedy All Stars TV Show, The Best Damn Sports Show Period with Tom Arnold, and on the Fox Television Network. Laura Severse is a native Boston comic, actor, and writer who brings her hard-working, heartfelt approach to life to stages across the country. Kathe Farris is a Boston-based stay-at-home mom and stand-up comedian who is a Comic in Residence at The Comedy Studio and was a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival. Logan O'Brien is a Boston-based comedian who placed third out of one hundred comedians in Laugh Boston's Massachusetts Funniest Person competition in 2019 and has worked with national headliners such as Big Jay Oakerson and Punkie Johnson. Comedy Night is brought by John Tobin Presents.

Popa Chubby, born Ted Horowitz, has been hard rocking the blues fiercely and soulfully for over 30 years. Throughout a career that dates back to 1994, he has been a force to be reckoned with on the guitar, and his tempestuous, soulful playing has never been more powerful. Chubby's first big break was winning a national blues talent search sponsored by KLON, a public radio station in Long Beach, California. He won the New Artist of the Year award and opened at the Long Beach Blues Festival in 1992.

Sarah Martin is a Nashville recording artist, singer/songwriter, and performer with over 20 years of experience. She also encourages on-the-spot requests and can adapt her song choices to the vibe of her venue, ensuring her crowd is always entertained. Awards include 2019 Pro Country Female Artist of the Year, 2020 and 2021 Global Rising Song Fan Favorite Winner, Judges Pick, and Grand Prize Winner, holding the record for most fan votes with over 17,500 votes. Most recently, Sarah was nominated for the 2022 New England Music Awards "Country Act of the Year."

Amanda Carr is an international recording and performing artist. She is a two-time Boston Music Awards Nominee, and her five jazz albums and live performances have received worldwide critical acclaim for her fresh interpretations of the Great American Songbook. Not limited by any genre, she has also performed with orchestras and as a solo artist, as well as with pop, rock, blues, folk, and jazz artists. Ken Clark is internationally known as one of the world's greatest jazz organists. He has also been the Winner of the New England Blues Society Keyboardist of the Year multiple times. Joined by Amanda is saxophonist, MYANNA. Opening is powerhouse frontmen of The Smoking Jackets, Steve Powers and Andrew Kuhn.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Matt Nakoa on October 10, Sam Luke Chase on October 17, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters on October 18, Moondance on October 19, Cara Brindisi on October 24, Pam Tillis on October 25, Dar Williams on October 26, Emily Dickinson and the Wilde Irish Women on October 27, Uncle John's Banjo Halloween Spectacular on October 31, Christie Lenée on November 8 and more.

Tickets go on sale for these new shows on Saturday, October 12, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

Comments