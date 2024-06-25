New Philharmonia Orchestra Names Jorge Soto Music Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Board of Trustees of The New Philharmonia Orchestra has named Jorge Soto Music Director of the 75-member regional orchestra, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in the 2024 - 2025 season. As Principal Conductor since the 2020-21 season, Maestro Soto has continued the legacy of excellence established by New Phil's founder Ron Knudsen over the ensemble's first 20 years.

“We as a board are delighted that our players were strong supporters of having Jorge become our Music Director,” declared John Tarrh, chairman of the board of trustees. “Over the past several years as our Principal Conductor, he has demonstrated his commitment to our group and his ability to inspire us to deliver high-quality orchestral concerts.

“Both the board and Jorge share a vision for the New Philharmonia to continue finding new ways to raise our quality of musicianship and increase our connectedness within the community,” Tarrh continued. “We're looking forward to having a very exciting 30th season starting this fall. I invite you all to come and experience the excitement and passion of live orchestral music here in the City of Newton.”

Jorge Soto is a Venezuelan conductor and violinist with an active and diverse career in both North and South America and served as the Associate Conductor of New Phil for several years before being named Principal Conductor in 2020. In 2023, Mr. Soto became Principal Conductor of the United Nations Festival Orchestra for Hope. He is also the Principal Guest Conductor of the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra (Worcester, MA).

In addition to his regular posts, Mr. Soto has collaborated with several orchestras, most recently the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He has conducted the Boston Symphony Chamber Players on several occasions, and has served as assistant or cover conductor for the BSO on several occasions, including for performances with Andris Nelsons, John Williams, David Robertson, Giancarlo Guerrero, Thomas Wilkins, and Stefan Asbury, among others. In addition, he assisted Gustavo Dudamel in the preparation of Puccini's Turandot with the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela in December 2015.

Mr. Soto graduated with a Master of Music degree in conducting from the New England Conservatory. His conducting teachers and mentors include Harold Farberman, Jorma Panula, Stephen Tucker, Jani Telaranta, and Charles Peltz. On violin, he has studied with Sophie Vilker, Janne Malmivaara, Peter Sulski, and Timothy Schwarz

About New Philharmonia Orchestra

The New Philharmonia Orchestra, founded in 1995, is a 75-member nonprofessional regional orchestra based in Newton. The orchestra's mission to perform "music for all" has been advanced by presenting programs of diverse repertoires of classical music for the enjoyment of audiences of all ages and experiences. The orchestra also strives to provide its nonprofessional players the opportunity to achieve a high level of ensemble performance not otherwise available. New Philharmonia is a member of the Newton Cultural Alliance.

Details for New Philharmonia's 2024-25 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

Concerts for New Philharmonia Orchestra's 2024-25 season will take place on Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm at Grace Episcopal Church 76 Eldredge St. in Newton Corner. Tickets and information can be found at newphil.org.

