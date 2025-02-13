New England Conservatory Welcomes Renowned Bass Ricardo Lugo to Voice Faculty

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New England Conservatory has announced the appointment of internationally acclaimed bass Ricardo Lugo to its voice faculty. With a career that includes performances at prestigious opera houses and concert halls around the world, Lugo brings a wealth of experience and artistry to NEC's vocal program.

The Puerto Rican vocalist has established himself as a versatile and in-demand artist in the operatic and concert scenes. He made his Metropolitan Opera debut as Un Barnabotto in La Gioconda and has since appeared in numerous Met productions, including The Nose, Ariadne auf Naxos, Khovanshchina, Billy Budd, La fanciulla del West, Adriana Lecouvreur, Macbeth, The Gambler, and Salome. Lugo's extensive performance history includes engagements with such companies as San Francisco Opera, Washington National Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Michigan Opera Theatre, Virginia Opera, and Opera Memphis.

“For me, this is a significant milestone in my ongoing journey, not only as a Latin/Hispanic artist but also as a mentor for those within my community,” Lugo said. “This appointment feels like the culmination of a full-circle journey, as two of my mentors and dear friends — Ilca Lopez '81 MM, my former voice teacher, and Justino Díaz '63, '86 hon. DM, a towering figure in the opera world — were both integral members of the NEC family.”

Lugo is an alumnus of the Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico, where he earned his bachelor of music degree, and The Juilliard School, where he earned a master of music degree in voice.

In addition to his performance career, Lugo has been a member of the voice faculty at Cornell University, where he has mentored and trained young singers in both applied voice and performance techniques. His recent association with the Olga Iglesias Project, a nonprofit educational and scholarship initiative in Puerto Rico, further demonstrates his commitment to nurturing the next generation of vocal talent.

Lugo's experience in professional and academic settings makes him a valuable addition to NEC's distinguished faculty.

Bradley Williams, Chair of NEC's Voice Department, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Ricardo Lugo to our faculty. His exceptional artistry and dedication to education align perfectly with NEC's mission to cultivate and inspire the next generation of musicians. Our students will greatly benefit from his vast experience, insights, and mentorship.”

“I am honored and excited to be a part of the esteemed faculty at New England Conservatory,” Lugo said. “The opportunity to contribute to such a rich legacy of artistic and historical excellence is a privilege I hold dear. Being a part of this institution will allow me to work alongside an extraordinary team of passionate educators, artists, and performers who inspire and challenge each other daily. NEC's unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering creativity will make it a dynamic place to teach, collaborate, and grow personally and professionally.”

Lugo will begin his tenure at NEC in the 2025-2026 academic year. He will teach applied voice, sharing his knowledge and profound passion for opera and song with the Conservatory's students.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming semester knowing that I will play a part in shaping the next generation of artists and helping them to discover their voice, purpose, and potential,” Lugo said.

Comments