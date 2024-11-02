New England Conservatory Named to Top 100 Women-Led Businesses In Massachusetts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Women's Edge together with its partner The Boston Globe, have announced that New England Conservatory was named one of the 24th annual Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts. On Friday, November 2ne, the honorees were recognized during a celebratory breakfast event. The 100 organizations honored generated over $124 billion in total revenue in 2023, demonstrating that women leaders continue to be key drivers of the state's economy.

“The organizations on this year's diverse list are driving $124 billion of revenue into the MA economy and innovation across the country, from increased manufacturing capacity to breakthroughs in clinical care and therapeutics” said The Women's Edge Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth L. Hailer. “We are honored to celebrate the Top 100 women leaders and hope it inspires others to drive for success here in our region and beyond.”

This marks the second year that NEC has been recognized, coming in at number 60 this year's list. NEC is one of ten higher education institutions and the only performing arts organization to make the list, reflecting its impactful role in both the cultural and economic landscapes of Massachusetts. Under the leadership of President Andrea Kalyn, the first female president in NEC's 150+ year history, women comprise 83% of NEC's management team, with women representing 48% of the staff and 50% of its board.

“We are committed to cultivating an environment that celebrates creativity, excellence, and impact,” said NEC President Andrea Kalyn. “Our students graduate not only with outstanding artistic skills, but as collaborative, insightful leaders. They leave NEC with a broadened perspective on how music and musicians can have transformational impact in communities and the world.”

This is the 24th year that The Women's Edge – a Boston-based nonprofit organization devoted to advancing women in leadership positions – created the list through a nomination process and reviewed both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, and the 12th year that the list was created in collaboration with The Boston Globe. In addition to revenue or operating budget, factors considered in the evaluation included workplace and management diversity, board makeup, and innovative projects. The full list will be published in the Globe Magazine's Women & Power issue at bostonglobe.com/magazine on November 1 and in print on November 3.

A preeminent institution founded in 1867, NEC has enriched Massachusetts through performance, music education, and community engagement for over a century. With students, faculty, and alumni making an indelible impact on Boston's cultural and artistic landscape, NEC proudly remains dedicated to shaping the future of music education.

About The Women's Edge

The Women's Edge is a non-profit organization that propels women leaders to achieve professional and personal success and deliver positive impact within their business and community. Founded in 1997, The Women's Edge achieves this mission by collaborating and connecting extraordinary women at all stages of their careers — from next generation leaders to CEOs; continually building a pipeline of high performing women leaders; delivering relevant leadership programs, events and perspectives, with actionable insights; incorporating diversity, inclusion, and belonging to foster gender and racial equity; and leveraging technology to expand reach and amplify impact. Visit https://thewomensedge.org/ for more information.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the U.S. with the largest newsroom in New England and one of the highest daily print circulations among newspapers. The Globe has served the region for over 151 years as a trusted source of news and has more than 245,000 digital subscribers, a growing portfolio of events, and a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and the news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online.

About New England Conservatory (NEC)

Founded by Eben Tourjée in Boston, Massachusetts in 1867, New England Conservatory (NEC) represents a new model of music school that combines the best of European tradition with American innovation. The school stands at the center of Boston's rich cultural history and musical life, presenting concerts at the renowned Jordan Hall. Propelled by profound artistry, bold creativity, and deep compassion, NEC seeks to amplify musicians' impact on advancing shared humanity and empowers students to meet today's changing world head-on, equipped with the tools and confidence to forge multidimensional lives of artistic depth and relevance.

As an independent, not-for-profit institution that educates and trains musicians of all ages from around the world, NEC is recognized internationally as a leader among music schools. It cultivates a diverse, dynamic community, providing music students of more than 40 countries with performance opportunities and high-caliber training from 225 internationally esteemed artist-teachers and scholars. NEC pushes the boundaries of music-making and teaching through college-level training in classical, jazz and contemporary improvisation. Through unique interdisciplinary programs such as Entrepreneurial Musicianship and Community Performances & Partnerships, it empowers students to create their own musical opportunities. As part of NEC's mission to make lifelong music education available to everyone, the Expanded Education division delivers training and performance opportunities for children, pre-college students, and adults.

