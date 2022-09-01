New England Conservatory Announces Fall Classical Concerts Featuring A World Premiere & More

New England Conservatory has announced an expansive fall season of classical and contemporary music concerts featuring a diverse roster of ensembles and programming. Ensembles large and small perform in NEC's world-class venues, including Jordan Hall and the Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre.

A major highlight is the 75th Anniversary of the NEC Choral Department, founded in 1947 and led by Lorna Cooke DeVaron-the first woman appointed to such a leadership position at a collegiate level. Performances to celebrate the department include a concert on October 25, with "Beyond the Night Sky," a pillar work on the program composed by Cheryl Frances-Hoad which honors the 75th birthday of famed physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking, and Cecilia McDowell's 'Night Flight," a work celebrating the achievements of American aviator Harriet Quimby. Following is a November 17 performance of Kile Smith's work "The Consolation of Apollo," a 30-minute a cappella work with percussion that tells the story of the Apollo 8 lunar mission. And the return of NEC Holiday Pops takes place in a festive concert on December 12 at Jordan Hall.

Hugh Wolff conducts the NEC Philharmonia in the world premiere of Elena Langer's "Leonora's Dream," a work in response to Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 2 on November 16.

Performances by the NEC Philharmonia, Symphony, and Chamber Orchestra feature groundbreaking works by Jesse Montgomery, Silvestre Revueltas, Kati Agócs, Gunther Schuller, Henry Brant, Gary Powell Nash, Erqing Wang, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, John Luther Adams, Anna Clyne, Michael Tippet, Charles Ives, Ludwig van Beethoven, Richard Strauss, Claude Debussy, and many more.

The Opera Department presents "Scenes from Yiddish Theater" October 26-28; Benjamin Britten's "The Turn of the Screw" November 17-20; and an evening of Handel arias and Shakespeare monologues December 13-14. The Voice and Collaborative Piano Departments present a series of thought-provoking "Liederabend" and "Song and Verse" concerts.

For more information and a complete event calendar, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194439®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnecmusic.edu%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

*****

Wednesday, September 21 | NEC Philharmonia + Hugh Wolff: Barber, Revueltas, Montgomery, Ravel

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-philharmonia-hugh-wolff-barber-revueltas-montgomery-ravel

NEC Philharmonia and conductor Hugh Wolff open the season with a program of Barber, Revueltas, Montgomery, and Ravel. Geneva Lewis '22 AD is the violin soloist in the Barber.

Hugh Wolff, conductor

Silvestre Revueltas, "Ventanas"

Samuel Barber, Violin Concerto (Geneva Lewis, violin)

Jessie Montgomery, "Caught by the Wind"

Ravel, Daphnis et Chloé Suite No.2

Sunday, September 25 | Borromeo String Quartet: Haydn and Bartók, 1

8:00 p.m., Burnes Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/borromeo-string-quartet-haydn-and-bartok-1

Borromeo String Quartet is one of the most sought-after string quartets in the world, each season performing more than one hundred concerts of classical and contemporary literature across three continents. Audiences and critics alike have championed the Borromeo Quartet's revealing explorations of the complete quartet cycles of Beethoven, Brahms, and Bartók, and its affinity for making challenging repertoire approachable. This season, the quartet welcomes a new member, violist Melissa Reardon '02 MM, '03 GD.

Franz Joseph Haydn, String Quartet in C Major, Hob. III: 72

Béla Bartók, String Quartet No. 1 in A Minor, op. 7, Sz 40, BB 52

Tuesday, September 27 | Tuesday Night New Music

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/tuesday-night-new-music-1-0

Tuesday Night New Music is a student-run, faculty-supervised concert series directed by student composers Andrew Minoo Dixon '23 and ChangJin Ha '24 under the supervision of composition chair Michael Gandolfi.

Wednesday, September 28 | NEC Philharmonia + David Loebel: Nielsen, Agócs, Beethoven

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-philharmonia-david-loebel-nielsen-agocs-beethoven

NEC Associate Conductor of Orchestras David Loebel leads the NEC Philharmonia in a program of works by Nielsen, NEC faculty composer Kati Agócs, and Beethoven.

David Loebel, conductor

Carl Nielsen, Helios Overture

Kati Agócs, Perpetual Summer (2010, rev. 2012)

Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony No. 6 in F Major, op. 68 "Pastoral"

Monday, October 3 | First Monday

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/first-monday-jordan-hall-oct

Join us as we celebrate 38 years of First Mondays, curated by Artistic Director Laurence Lesser. Programs feature well-loved classics and new compositions, performed by some of the finest chamber musicians in the world, free and open to all. First Mondays are fresh and full of imaginative pairings of well-loved classics and new works, performed in one of the finest places on the planet to hear music of this caliber: NEC's own Jordan Hall. This fall's repertoire features all-French music.

Marin Marais, "Sonnerie de Sainte-Geneviève du Mont de Paris"

Adrienne Hyde, viola da gamba; Sarah Darling, violin; Peter Sykes, harpsichord

François Couperin, "L'Apothéose de Corelli"

Emi Ferguson, flauto traverso; Sarah Darling, violin; Adrienne Hyde, viola da gamba; Peter Sykes, harpsichord

Three Debussy Sonatas (TBA)

Laurence Lesser, cello; Motti Fang-Bentov, piano; Tessa Lark, violin; Sooyun Kim, flute; Zhanbo Zheng, viola; Krysten Keches, harp

Monday, October 3 | Callithumpian Consort

8:00 p.m., Brown Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/callithumpian-consort-5

NEC faculty Stephen Drury created the Callithumpian Consort in the belief that new music should be an exciting adventure shared by performers and listeners alike, and that the brand new masterpieces of our day are beautiful, sensuous, challenging, delightful, provocative, and a unique joy.

Tuesday, October 4 | Faculty Recital: Meng-Chieh Liu

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/faculty-recital-meng-chieh-liu-0

Thursday, October 6 | Wind Ensemble: "20th Century Giants"

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-wind-ensemble-charles-peltz

Charles Peltz, conductor

Gunther Schuller, Franfare

Richard Strauss, Serenade in Eb, Op. 7

Henry Brant, "Ghosts and Gargoyles"

Edgard Varèse, Intégrales

Paul Hindemith, Konzertmusik, Op. 41

Claude Debussy (arr. Volans), "L'isle Joyeuse"

The 20th century was a whirlwind of musical discovery and this concert celebrates some of its iconic groundbreakers. Bookended by Strauss and Debussy whose harmonic innovations set the stage for the explosions to follow, the concert features the patriarch of the avant garde Edgard Varèse (a Frank Zappa favorite) in his monumental Intégrales. On one side of Varèse we place the spatial music pioneer Henry Brant in his jazz influenced Ghost and Gargoyles and on the other, an original "bad boy", Paul Hindemith. Opening the program is our tribute to NEC's own pioneer Gunther Schuller in his "Franfare" - a musical firework for massed trumpets.

Wednesday, October 12 | Chamber Orchestra

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-chamber-orchestra-grieg-clyne-dvorak

Donald Palma, conductor

Edvard Grieg, Holberg Suite, op. 40

Anna Clyne, "Stride"

Antonín Dvořak, Serenade for Strings in E Major, op. 22

Thursday, October 13 | Faculty Recital: MaryAnn McCormick, mezzo-soprano and JJ Penna, piano

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/faculty-recital-maryann-mccormick-mezzo-soprano-and-jj-penna-piano

Tuesday, October 18 | Tuesday Night New Music

8:00 p.m., Williams Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/tuesday-night-new-music-2-0

Tuesday Night New Music is a student-run, faculty-supervised concert series directed by student composers Andrew Minoo Dixon '23 and ChangJin Ha '24 under the supervision of composition chair Michael Gandolfi.

Tuesday, October 18 | NEC Symphonic Winds + Bill Drury

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-symphonic-winds-bill-drury-1

Wednesday, October 19 | NEC Symphony

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-symphony-david-loebel-beethoven-nash-rimsky-korsakov

David Loebel, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven, Leonore Overture No. 1, op. 138

Gary Powell Nash, "In Memoriam: Sojourner Truth" (1992)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Scheherazade, op. 35

Wednesday, October 19 | Liederabend

6:00 p.m., Williams Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/liederabend-lxi

The NEC Liederabend series presents songs in a variety of languages-not only German-dating from the 19th century up to the present day.

Tuesday, October 25 | NEC Chamber Singers + Erica J. Washburn: "Beyond the Night Sky"

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-chamber-singers-erica-j-washburn-beyond-night-sky

The NEC Chamber Singers present a program of works linked by the theme of night and the universe: the mystery, beauty, and strangeness we find there. Texts are drawn from the Bible, Finnish folklore, Stephen Hawking, Octavio Paz, and others.

Erica Washburn, conductor

Josef Rheinberger, "Abendlied"

György Ligeti, "Éjszaka"

Eric Whitacre, "Water Night"

Johannes Brahms, In Stiller Nacht (WoO 34, No. 8)

Cheryl Frances-Hoadl, "Beyond the Night Sky"

Ēriks Ešenvalds, "Rivers of Light"

Samuel Barber, "To Be Sung on the Water"

Marie-Claire Saindon, "Constellation"

Cecilia McDowall, "Night Flight"

György Ligeti, "Reggel"

Wednesday, October 26; Thursday, October 27; Friday, October 28 | Perkin Opera Scenes: "Scenes from Yiddish Theater"

7:30 p.m., Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre

https://necmusic.edu/events/perkin-opera-scenes-13

Enjoy an evening of scenes in the intimate setting of NEC's Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre. The repertory includes scenes from the Yiddish theater including Gilrod and Rumshinsky's Yiddish operetta, "Di Goldene Kale" ("The Golden Bride").

Wednesday, October 26 | NEC Philharmonia + Earl Lee: Wang, Mahler

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-philharmonia-earl-lee-wang-mahler

Guest conductor and NEC alumnus Earl Lee ('15 GD) leads the NEC Philharmonia in a performance of "Labyrinth of Light" by fellow NEC alumnus Erqing Wang ('20) and Mahler's Symphony No. 1 in D Major ("Titan").

Thursday, October 27 | Sonata Night 42

6:30 p.m., Burnes Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/sonata-night-42

Under the direction of NEC faculty pianist Pei-Shan Lee, Sonata Night is an evening of piano-instrumental masterworks featuring collaborative pianists in partnership with their instrumental colleagues. Sonata, a musical term of several meanings, is used here to signify a duo form of equal partnership. Sonata Night programming spans a wide range of musical styles and features the world's greatest duo works from the Baroque through the 20th century, including compositional forms such as multi-movement suites and character pieces.

Monday, October 31 | NEC Contemporary Ensemble, Hugh Wolff, conductor

7:30 p.m., Brown Hall

John Heiss, work TBD

Joan Tower, "Black Topaz"

Anthony Davis, "Wayang II (Shadowdance)"

Toru Takemitsu, "Rain Spell"

George Crumb, "Ancient Voices of Children"

Tuesday, November 1 | [nec]shivaree, Steve Drury, director

8:00 p.m., Williams Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/necshivaree

[nec]shivaree, the NEC Avant-Garde Ensemble directed by NEC faculty Stephen Drury, is the attack wing of NEC's new music program, performing the modern, the new, and the avant-garde. Sounds are provided by such composers as John Cage, Steve Reich, Morton Feldman, George Crumb, Galina Ustvolskaya, and Giacinto Scelsi. The performers have worked with composers John Zorn, John Luther Adams, Christian Wolff, and Frederic Rzewski.

Wednesday, November 2 | Liederabend

6:00 p.m., Williams Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/liederabend-lxii

The NEC Liederabend series presents songs in a variety of languages-not only German-dating from the 19th century up to the present day.

Friday, November 4 | Song and Verse

7:30 p.m., Burnes Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/song-and-verse-0

The Song and Verse recital series provides a platform for undergraduate singers at NEC to experience the unique and invigorating process of song preparation and performance-creating interpretations, building performance skills, and forging intellectual and musical connections with a wide literature.

Monday, November 7 | First Monday

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/first-monday-jordan-hall-nov

Join us as we celebrate 38 years of First Mondays, curated by Artistic Director Laurence Lesser. Programs feature well-loved classics and new compositions, performed by some of the finest chamber musicians in the world, free and open to all. First Mondays are fresh and full of imaginative pairings of well-loved classics and new works, performed in one of the finest places on the planet to hear music of this caliber: NEC's own Jordan Hall.

Kaija Saariaho, "Clouds"

Kristopher Tong, violin; Nicholas Cords, viola; Lluis Claret, cello

Francis Poulenc, "Babar"

Paula Robison, narrator; Tae Kim, piano

Olivier Messiaen, "Quatuor pour la fin du temps" ("Quartet for the End of Time")

Ayano Ninomiya, violin; Soomin Kim, clarinet; Lluis Claret, cello; Pei-Shan Lee, piano

Wednesday, November 9 | NEC Symphony + Paul Biss: Mussorgsky, Simon, Tchaikovsky

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-symphony-paul-biss-mussorgsky-simon-tchaikovsky

NEC Symphony, led by Paul Biss, explores Mussorgsky's "Night on Bald Mountain," Carlos Simon's "Elegy: A Cry from the Grave," and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 in F Minor.

Thursday, November 10 | NEC Wind Ensemble + Charles Peltz

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-wind-ensemble-charles-peltz-nov

This program puts together music that has been played often here at NEC bringing great reward to the musicians and enjoyment to the audience. Two French favorites - Baroque dance delights from the court of Louis the 14th is followed by a brass tour de force: Tomasi's passionate and reverent Fanfares. John Luther Adams work for massed flutes was recorded to great acclaim by NEC's Callithumpian Consort and is coached here by NEC's own John Heiss. Michael Tippet broke new formal and rhythmic ground with jewelry "Mosaic," the first movement of his Concerto for Orchestra. New England itself claims America's most important composer - Charles Ives. His "Decoration Day" is a musical collage drawn from childhood memories of Memorial Day - the civil war veterans on parade, the horse carts, the fire wagons and of course, the marches played with more passion than accuracy by the village band.

Monday, November 14 | NEC Chamber Orchestra: Veress, Netsky, Stravinsky

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-chamber-orchestra-veress-netsky-stravinsky

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of NEC's Contemporary Musical Arts department, the NEC Chamber Orchestra collaborates with the CMA in a performance of Chagall's "Mandolins," a suite by CMA co-chair Hankus Netsky featuring CMA student soloist G Korth Rockwell, mandolin. Also on the program are Sandor Veress' "Four Transylvanian Dances" and Stravinsky's Apollon musagète.

Tuesday, November 15 | Tuesday Night New Music

8:00 p.m., Williams Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/tuesday-night-new-music-3-0

Tuesday Night New Music is a student-run, faculty-supervised concert series directed by student composers Andrew Minoo Dixon '23 and ChangJin Ha '24 under the supervision of composition chair Michael Gandolfi.

Wednesday, November 16 | NEC Philharmonia + Hugh Wolff: Beethoven, Langer, Strauss

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-philharmonia-hugh-wolff-beethoven-langer-strauss

NEC Philharmonia performs Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 2 and the world premiere of Elena Langer's "Leonora's Dream," a response to the Beethoven work. Also on the program is Richard Strauss' Don Quixote featuring Leland Ko ('24 AD) as cello soloist. Hugh Wolff conducts.

Thursday, November 17 | Sonata Night 43

6:30 p.m., Burnes Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/sonata-night-43

Under the direction of NEC faculty pianist Pei-Shan Lee, Sonata Night is an evening of piano-instrumental masterworks featuring collaborative pianists in partnership with their instrumental colleagues. Sonata, a musical term of several meanings, is used here to signify a duo form of equal partnership. Sonata Night programming spans a wide range of musical styles and features the world's greatest duo works from the Baroque through the 20th century, including compositional forms such as multi-movement suites and character pieces.

Thursday, November 17 | NEC Symphonic Choir and Symphonic Winds + Erica J. Washburn and Bill Drury

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-symphonic-choir-and-symphonic-winds-erica-j-washburn-and-bill-drury

NEC Symphonic Choir and Symphonic Winds present a joint program saluting the contributions of U.S. veterans. Kile Smith's "The Consolation of Apollo" sets the words of the Apollo 8 astronauts as they rounded the moon and saw the earthrise, as well as texts by Boethius describing Phoebus (Apollo) and our place in the universe, and the portion of the Genesis creation text which the astronauts read to the world as we gazed at the earth on the television transmission.

Thursday, November 17- Sunday, November 20 | NEC Opera: "The Turn of the Screw"

Thu, November 17, 2022 | 7:30pm

Fri, November 18, 2022 | 8:00pm

Sat, November 19, 2022 | 8:00pm

Sun, November 20, 2022 | 7:00pm

Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-opera-turn-screw

Based on Henry James's chilling novella, Benjamin Britten's "The Turn of the Screw" tells the story of a governess desperate to protect her children from evil as they experience strange encounters at a remote country house. Robert Tweten conducts NEC graduate opera students and members of the NEC Philharmonia.

Sunday, November 20 | Borromeo String Quartet

8:00 p.m., Burnes Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/borromeo-string-quartet-haydn-and-bartok-2

Borromeo String Quartet is one of the most sought-after string quartets in the world, each season performing more than one hundred concerts of classical and contemporary literature across three continents. Audiences and critics alike have championed the Borromeo Quartet's revealing explorations of the complete quartet cycles of Beethoven, Brahms, and Bartók, and its affinity for making challenging repertoire approachable. This season, the quartet welcomes a new member, violist Melissa Reardon '02 MM, '03 GD.

Franz Joseph Haydn | String Quartet in F Major, op. 74 no. 2, Hob. III:73

Béla Bartók | String Quartet No. 2, op. 17, Sz 67, BB 75

Monday, November 28 | Faculty Recital: Kenneth Radnofsky, Saxophone

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/faculty-recital-kenneth-radnofsky-saxophone

Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 | Undergraduate Opera Scenes

8:00 p.m., Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre

https://necmusic.edu/events/undergraduate-opera-scenes-1

NEC's Undergraduate Opera Studio, Michael Meraw artistic director, offers an introduction to performance skills in opera and lyric theatre and the discipline of being a professional singer to undergraduate voice majors.

Sunday, December 4 | Chamber Music Gala

8:00pm, Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/chamber-music-gala-2

In December, April, and May, New England Conservatory fills the air with the sounds of piano trios, string quartets, and more, both day and night. Performers include NEC's faculty of chamber music superstars, and the students coached by these great artists.

Monday, December 5 | First Monday

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/first-monday-jordan-hall-dec

Join us as we celebrate 38 years of First Mondays, curated by Artistic Director Laurence Lesser. Programs feature well-loved classics and new compositions, performed by some of the finest chamber musicians in the world, free and open to all. First Mondays are fresh and full of imaginative pairings of well-loved classics and new works, performed in one of the finest places on the planet to hear music of this caliber: NEC's own Jordan Hall.

Maurice Ravel, "Chansons madécasses"

MaryAnn McCormick, mezzo-soprano; Renée Krimsier, flute; Blaise Déjardin, cello; Cameron Stowe, piano

Henri Dutilleux, "Ainsi la nuit"

Jupiter String Quartet

Gabriel Fauré Piano Quartet No. 2, in G minor, Op. 45

Donald Weilerstein, violin; Cathy Basrak, viola; Blaise Déjardin, cello; Alessio Bax, piano

Tuesday, December 6 | Tuesday Night New Music

8:00 p.m., Williams Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/tuesday-night-new-music-4-0

Tuesday Night New Music is a student-run, faculty-supervised concert series directed by student composers Andrew Minoo Dixon '23 and ChangJin Ha '24 under the supervision of composition chair Michael Gandolfi.

Wednesday, December 7 | Liederabend

6:00 p.m., Williams Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/liederabend-lxiii

The NEC Liederabend series presents songs in a variety of languages-not only German-dating from the 19th century up to the present day.

Monday, December 12 | NEC Chamber Singers, Symphonic Winds, Navy Band NE:

"Into the Holidays"

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-chamber-singers-symphonic-winds-navy-band-ne-holidays

It's a holiday celebration at NEC! This family-friendly choral and winds concert features popular holiday tunes, seasonal sweaters, Santa hats, and a singalong. Join us for a festive evening featuring the NEC Chamber Singers, NEC Symphonic Winds, and Navy Band Northeast, led by conductors Erica Washburn, William Drury, and Lt. Joel Borrelli-Boudreau.

Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14 | Handel Arias

8:00 p.m., Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-opera-handel-arias

Join first year graduate students as they present an evening of Handel arias and Shakespeare monologues.

Wednesday, December 14 | NEC Philharmonia + Mei-Ann Chen: Clyne, Dukas, Strauss, Tchaikovsky

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-philharmonia-mei-ann-chen-clyne-dukas-strauss-tchaikovsky

Guest conductor and NEC alumna, Mei-Ann Chen ('95, '98 MM), leads the NEC Philharmonia in a performance of Anna Clyne's "Masquerade," Dukas "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," Strauss'

Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks," and the Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1. The Tchaikovsky soloist will be the winner of the annual concerto competition.

About New England Conservatory (NEC)



Founded by Eben Tourjée in Boston, Massachusetts in 1867, the New England Conservatory (NEC) represents a new model of music school that combines the best of European tradition with American innovation. The school stands at the center of Boston's rich cultural history and musical life, presenting concerts at the renowned Jordan Hall. Propelled by profound artistry, bold creativity and deep compassion, NEC seeks to amplify musicians' impact on advancing our shared humanity, and empowers students to meet today's changing world head-on, equipped with the tools and confidence to forge multidimensional lives of artistic depth and relevance.

As an independent, not-for-profit institution that educates and trains musicians of all ages from around the world, NEC is recognized internationally as a leader among music schools. It cultivates a diverse, dynamic community, providing music students of more than 40 countries with performance opportunities and high-caliber training from 225 internationally esteemed artist-teachers and scholars. NEC pushes the boundaries of music-making and teaching through college-level training in classical, jazz and contemporary improvisation. Through unique interdisciplinary programs such as Entrepreneurial Musicianship and Community Performances & Partnerships, it empowers students to create their own musical opportunities. As part of NEC's mission to make lifelong music education available to everyone, the Preparatory School and School of Continuing Education delivers training and performance opportunities for children, pre-college students and adults.

