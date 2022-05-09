Nash Icon Local Countryfest Returns To Indian Ranch in Sepmteber

Nash Icon Local CountryFest will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The day-long festival will feature your favorite local country artists including No Shoes Nation Band (A Tribute to Kenny Chesney), Trailer Trash, Whitney Doucet, Timmy Brown, and Garth Live (Garth Brooks Tribute Band) with acoustic performances by Liam Coleman, Chloe Belsito, Shanna Jackman, and Ashley Jordan. Tickets are on sale now at www.indianranch.com.

No Shoes Nation Band pays tribute to Kenny Chesney's incredible catalog of Billboard Charting hit songs from his top selling albums. The Band recreates a Kenny Chesney show, playing the music you know and love. They bring the thrill and excitement of a Kenny Chesney concert with the same outstanding musicianship that has driven Kenny to sell out stadiums all over the country.

Trailer Trash is Western Massachusetts' Best Modern Country Band! Joe Fazio, Jim Staf, Jeff DeCarli, Bob Stanek, and Jim Stanek share a love for performing live music. They invite everyone to come and sing along to all the songs you sing in your car while no one is looking and enjoy a night of great music and fun.

Whitney Doucet has been singing lead vocals in the band Moonshine for over six years. She has performed at venues such as Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, TDGarden, Bank of NH Pavilions, and Xfinity Center where she sang a Duet with Country singer Keith Urban.

Timmy Brown's first single, titled "Lil Bit", was released on iTunes in 2016 where it reached the Top 100 charts in a matter of twenty-four hours. In 2017, Brown auditioned for Season One of the American Idol reboot on ABC and finished in the top sixty contestants. In 2019, Brown was voted New England Country Music's Local Male Artist of the Year for the fourth year in a row. His latest album Good Life is out now.

"Garth! What more do you have to say?" says Kevin White, Garth Live singer. "I have been a fan of Garth Brooks since the first time I saw him perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville back in 1992. Since that fateful day I have been performing my Garth LIVE! show all over the Country".

Liam Coleman was nominated for a Worcester Music Award for Best Up & Comer and a Central MA "Best Of" award for Best Musical Group at age 16. In September 2020, Liam was signed to the roster at Marathon Talent Agency in Nashville, TN and took on Peter Strickland, former music executive at Warner Nashville Records as his manager.

Chloe Belsito is a third time Worcester music awards nominee for best female vocalist. Back in 2019, she was recognized and appeared on the Today Show as an aspiring singer- songwriter with Country artist, Maren Morris. One of Chloe's most recent accomplishments was that she was an American Idol contestant on season 2020.

Shanna Jackman captivates her audiences with powerful vocals and high energy performances. She has had the opportunity to be featured with artists such as Blake Shelton, Gretchen Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Little Big Town, and more!

Ashley Jordan is a seasoned live performer who has opened for Trace Adkins, The Beach Boys, Jimmie Allen, and Charlie Daniels Band. She has scored major market airplay, a first-round Grammy nomination, two back-to-back Country Artist of the Year wins at the Boston Music Awards and was twice named a top 10 finalist on Nash Next.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Bruce in the USA on May 21st, Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Dark Desert Eagles on June 25th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, Little River Band on July 17th, Ann Wilson of Heart on July 23rd, Three Dog Night on July 24th, The Pike Hairfest on July 30th, TESLA on July 31st, "Weird Al" Yankovic on August 5th, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on August 6th, Lost 80's Live on August 7th, ABBA The Concert on August 12th, Badfish on August 13th, Home Free on August 20th, Extreme on September 2nd, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners on September 3rd, and The Pike Rokfest on September 10th.



Tickets for Nash Icon Local CountryFest on Sunday, September 11, 2022 are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.