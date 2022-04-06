Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Announce Summer Series

MOSSO, the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, have announced a summer concert series of three programs, two in Springfield Symphony Hall, and the third, an outdoor brass quintet program in Forest Park.

According to MOSSO Chair Beth Welty, "Our musicians are performing concerts in April and May in Symphony Hall because the Springfield Symphony Orchestra was mandated to produce those concerts by the NLRB. But, although the musicians have been in negotiation with the SSO since late 2019, our community has not yet had a steady series of professional quality live orchestra programs. MOSSO is here to provide that music." Welty added, "There has not been an ongoing summer pops series since the SSO performed in Westfield's Stanley Park some twenty years ago."

On Thursday, June 23, MOSSO will celebrate the music of the late, legendary Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim, who penned the words and music to A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and others. Broadway conductor Tim Stella (of The Phantom of The Opera and Hello, Dolly!) will lead the program, joined by some major Broadway stars. The program will be announced later this month.

On Thursday, July 21, Maestro Kevin Rhodes will return to Springfield to conduct a program of light classics and music of renowned composer John Williams, whose works include Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Schindler's List. Maestro Rhodes will be joined by a guest soloist. This will be a benefit concert for MOSSO, so that the nonprofit organization can continue to deliver professional symphonic music to Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. The program will be announced later this month.

Tickets for both Symphony Hall concerts will go on sale on May 9. To get on the mailing list for information on these programs, visit SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com.