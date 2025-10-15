Music Worcester Two Present Two Holiday Concerts in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The holiday season is a time for tradition, and this December, Music Worcester will celebrate two of its most beloved ones. The Worcester Chorus, led by Chris Shepard, will perform Handel's Messiah on Saturday, December 6 at Mechanics Hall, followed by The Worcester Chorus Women's Ensemble's annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester.

The Worcester Chorus first performed portions of George Frideric Handel's masterpiece during the Grand Opening Weekend of Mechanics Hall in 1858, and the Chorus' performance of the full work has been an annual part of Music Worcester's schedule for decades. Under the direction of Chris Shepard, The Worcester Chorus remains one of America's oldest and longest-running choral ensembles. For generations of families and choral music enthusiasts across Central Massachusetts, this performance marks the true beginning of the holiday season.

The Worcester Chorus Women's Ensemble Holiday Concert, directed by Mark Mummert, offers a festive and intimate celebration of the season. The program features Britten's A Ceremony of Carols, alongside a selection of Christmas classics and joyful holiday sing-alongs. Mummert, who also serves as Cantor at Trinity Lutheran Church, is widely recognized as a gifted conductor, accompanist, and organist throughout the region.

Founded in 1858, The Worcester Chorus of Music Worcester holds the distinction of being one of the most continuously active choral ensembles in the United States. The 100-member group includes both amateur and professional singers from Worcester County, northern Connecticut, and the Boston area. Its repertoire spans choral masterworks, contemporary compositions, folk arrangements, musical theater selections, and newly commissioned works. Each season, the Chorus performs with orchestras and soloists at Mechanics Hall as part of Music Worcester's main series.

The Worcester Chorus plays a central role in Music Worcester's ambitious THE COMPLETE BACH project—an 11-year initiative to present all known works of J.S. Bach.

Music Worcester has presented world-class musicians and ensembles in Central Massachusetts since its founding in 1858. Today, its programming encompasses classical, jazz, folk, world music, and dance, reaching audiences of all ages. Its education and outreach efforts include in-school workshops, masterclasses, and free or reduced-price tickets. In 2026, Dr. Everett McCorvey will join Music Worcester as its Artist-in-Residence, deepening community connections through performance and mentorship.

Music Worcester presents The Worcester Chorus singing Handel's Messiah Saturday, December 6 at 8 pm at Worcester's historic Mechanics Hall, 321 Main Street, Worcester, MA. The Worcester Chorus Women's Ensemble's Holiday Concert is Sunday December 21 at 4 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 73 Lancaster Street.