Mezzo-Soprano Denyce Graves Returns to Cotuit Center for the Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts will welcome back the internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves for an exclusive concert on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Joining Ms. Graves on stage will be the distinguished collaborative pianist Laura Ward, Artistic Director of Lyric Fest.

Ms. Graves, celebrated for her rich and expressive voice, has captivated audiences at the world's premier opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera, where she made her debut in 1995. Her performances have been lauded for their dramatic intensity and vocal brilliance, earning her a place among the most revered opera singers of our time.

In addition to her celebrated operatic career, Ms. Graves has contributed significantly to cultural and historical moments, including her moving performance at the memorial service for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020. She is also the founder of The Denyce Graves Foundation, an organization committed to mentoring and supporting emerging artists in the world of opera and beyond.

Accompanying Ms. Graves is the highly regarded pianist Laura Ward, known for her technical mastery and artistic sensitivity. Ms. Ward has performed at such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center, bringing her extensive repertoire to audiences around the globe.

This concert will mark Ms. Graves’ second appearance at Cotuit Center for the Arts, offering audiences an unforgettable afternoon of musical brilliance and artistry.

