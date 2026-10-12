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Massachusetts Dance Studio & North Shore Ballet Company to Host Annual Winter Coat & Pajama Drive

The drive is running now through December 12.

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Massachusetts Dance Studio & North Shore Ballet Company to Host Annual Winter Coat & Pajama Drive

The Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet are launching their Seventh Annual Winter Coat and Pajama Drive. Running now through December 12, this community initiative is part of MSB's 55th anniversary celebration and reflects both organizations' commitment to serving the community to help children and families in need.

To help vulnerable local families stay warm this winter, the drive is collecting donations of new and gently used winter coats for people of all ages in good condition, without rips, tears, broken zippers, or stains. The donated coats will be cleaned free of charge by Anton's Cleaners and distributed through the Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network to Massachusetts Community Action Programs, the Salvation Army, Women's Lunch Place, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF), Catholic Charities, and other organizations.  New pajamas are also being collected for children ages 0 to 6 that will be donated to Lynn Economic Opportunity, one of the largest providers of early education and care in southern Essex County. 

"This drive reflects our dedication to the community that has supported our school for 55 years,' said Paula K. Shiff, Director of Marblehead School of Ballet. 'We encourage everyone to donate new or gently used winter coats and new pajamas. Providing warm coats and pajamas is a simple, powerful way to make a real difference in families' lives in our community."

How Can You Donate?

Bring your winter coats or pajamas to the dance studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Donors must contact the school first to arrange a date and time to drop off donations at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com.

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