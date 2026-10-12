Massachusetts Dance Studio & North Shore Ballet Company to Host Annual Winter Coat & Pajama Drive

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet are launching their Seventh Annual Winter Coat and Pajama Drive. Running now through December 12, this community initiative is part of MSB's 55th anniversary celebration and reflects both organizations' commitment to serving the community to help children and families in need.

To help vulnerable local families stay warm this winter, the drive is collecting donations of new and gently used winter coats for people of all ages in good condition, without rips, tears, broken zippers, or stains. The donated coats will be cleaned free of charge by Anton's Cleaners and distributed through the Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network to Massachusetts Community Action Programs, the Salvation Army, Women's Lunch Place, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF), Catholic Charities, and other organizations. New pajamas are also being collected for children ages 0 to 6 that will be donated to Lynn Economic Opportunity, one of the largest providers of early education and care in southern Essex County.

"This drive reflects our dedication to the community that has supported our school for 55 years,' said Paula K. Shiff, Director of Marblehead School of Ballet. 'We encourage everyone to donate new or gently used winter coats and new pajamas. Providing warm coats and pajamas is a simple, powerful way to make a real difference in families' lives in our community."

How Can You Donate?

Bring your winter coats or pajamas to the dance studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Donors must contact the school first to arrange a date and time to drop off donations at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 06 Hrs 39 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming