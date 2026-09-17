Marblehead School of Ballet Marks 55-Year Milestone

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The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) will celebrate its milestone fifty-fifth anniversary, with a fun-filled comprehensive dance season, featuring special events, workshops, and in-studio and online classes. Located at 115 Pleasant Street in picturesque Marblehead, Massachusetts, MSB has been a cornerstone of dance education and a home to generations of dancers for over five decades. The school offers an extensive range of classes from ballet to ballroom designed to accommodate dancers of all ages and skill levels—children, tweens, teenagers, adults and seniors.

In celebration of the 55th anniversary, the school announces these special events and activities:

Fall Repertory Class for Young Dancers. Saturdays, September 19 through November 22. 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In Studio Performance on November 22 at 2:00 p.m. Students will expand their dance knowledge with the skills of learning choreography, rehearsing and performing. Instructor: Paula K. Shiff

2026 Fall Dance Adventure: Malagueña. Thursdays, September 25, October 1 and 15, November 5 and 19. 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. In studio. Instructor: Carlos Fittante, Artistic Director/President of New City-based BALAM Dance Theatre and guest teacher at Marblehead School of Ballet. During Hispanic Heritage Month, students will dance to the music, Malagueña, a Spanish iconic melody by Cuban-Spanish composer Ernesto Lecuona. They will learn stylish, basic Spanish dance movements and use Spanish fringed shawls using choreography created specifically for them. The workshop is open to adults ages 18 and over. No previous dance experience is needed.

Ballet on the Big Screen. A Discussion about Don Quixote with MSB's Director Paula K. Shiff. Sunday, September 27. 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. In studio. Explore the wit, romance, spectacular dancing, and Spanish flair of the beloved classical ballet.

Marblehead School of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet's Seventh Annual Winter Coat and Pajama Drive. Now through Saturday, December 12. Donate gently used or new warm winter coats for children and adults that will be taken to Anton's Cleaners Annual Winter Coats for Kids and Families drive. New pajamas are also needed only for children, ages 0 to 6, to donate to the non-profit organization, Lynn Economic Opportunity for distribution to people in need at local schools and homeless shelters. Contact the school first at 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com before dropping off a donation at the studio.

Creative Movement Class. Wednesday, October 21. 1:30 p.m. Swampscott Library, 61 Burrill Street, Swampscott, Massachusetts. Free. Young children, ages four to five, are invited to discover the joy of dance in this special Creative Movement class. Through music, imagination, rhythm, and playful movement, children will explore the fundamentals of dance while developing coordination, balance, musicality, and confidence. This is an opportunity for little ones to move, imagine, create, and experience the joy of dance in a welcoming community setting.

Marblehead School of Ballet Celebrates 55 Years of Dance, Community & Tradition, a reunion of students, alumni, families and community members. Nahant Country Club, 280 Nahant Road, Nahant, Massachusetts. Saturday, June 26, 2027. More details will be announced in the future.

As Marblehead School of Ballet marks over five decades of excellence, Director Paula K. Shiff reflects on the program's enduring impact and future vision.

'Dance enriches all of life,' said Shiff, a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from Salem State University and a former Boston Ballet performer. 'Throughout our 55 years, we have witnessed how dance teaches discipline, grace, musicality, and self-control. These qualities extend far beyond the studio and into every aspect of our students' lives and careers. Generations of families, dedicated teachers, and countless students have carried forward this tradition, and we remain committed to fostering this legacy for decades to come.'

New Season of Dance Offerings

Embracing a motto of quality education, the MSB provides individual attention and works with people to reach their goals. The school's 2026-2027 season features a range of classes to meet seasoned dancers' needs, as well as avocational and aspiring dancers of all ages, with a trained, professional staff. The new season offers classes for all ages and levels in ballet, pre-ballet, child ballet, pre-pointe, pointe, variations, modern, creative movement, stretch and strength, ballroom, West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, and Latin solo work.

The MSB also meets the diverse needs of dancers, athletes, and people undergoing rehabilitation from an injury. The school provides classes and private and semi-private lessons in the studio, as well as live online instruction for dancers and athletes of all ages and levels by appointment. Personalized instruction is provided to prepare for performances, competitions, auditions, weddings, special events and personal growth. Athletes from various sports, such as skating, soccer, or gymnastics take lessons to cross-train for increased strength, range of motion, alignment and coordination.

National and International Reach

Dancers come from near and far to study at the school. In Massachusetts, students attend from the surrounding cities and towns of Beverly, Boston, Boxford, Danvers, East Gloucester, Hamilton, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lynn, Manchester by the Sea, Marblehead, Melrose, Nahant, Reading, Revere, Rockport, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott, Topsfield, Wakefield Wenham and Winthrop. Other dance enthusiasts come from out-of-state locations, such as Maine, Florida, Texas, New Hampshire, and Vermont. International students have come from France and Italy to train at the school.

Alumni Accomplishments

The MSB's graduates continue their dance studies at some of the most prestigious ballet companies worldwide, including Eliot Feld, Alvin Ailey, Houston Ballet, Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Limon Dance Company and Ballet de Lorraine in France, among others. Alumni also pursue careers in a range of fields worldwide. They graduate from leading postsecondary institutions, such as the Boston Conservatory of Music, New York University Tisch School of the Arts, The Johns Hopkins University, University of North Carolina School for the Arts and the University of Utah.



Photo Credit: Peter A. Smith

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