North Shore Civic Ballet to Seek Donations for Annual Holiday Auction

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The new fall season only just began and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) is already preparing to ring in the holiday season for its annual online auction. The nonprofit dance company seeks donations of gift cards and gift certificates for a range of services and products and invites volunteers to get involved and participate.

This year, the dance company celebrates its fifty second season and invites the public to help train the next generation of dancers and artists in the North Shore region of Massachusetts by supporting the auction. The auction's net proceeds support scholarships, new choreography, costuming, special educational projects, and other required dance equipment and resources. During the North Shore Civic Ballet's 2025-2026 season, seven scholarships were awarded to students to study dance. The NCSB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based at the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The NSCB's annual online holiday auction officially runs from November 13 through December 4 at Bidding for Good, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet. Before the launch date, items may be previewed only.

The NSCB seeks donations of gift cards and gift certificates representing a range of services and products, artwork, jewelry, handmade items, and other apparel for the auction. Businesses and individuals are invited to donate gift certificates or gift cards for hotel stays, restaurants, spas, retail stores, car detailing, massages, photography, craft items, luxury services and more. Other suggestions are tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, excursions, museums and additional unique experiences. Unexpired, unused gift certificates are also welcome.

A contribution of an item to the auction benefits the buyer and the donor. Retail establishments gain wide exposure. For example, artisans making jewelry or wearable art also benefit from having their work shown on the auction site. All items for sale are photographed and displayed on the site. A description of the services and gift certificates also appears online.

Drop off donations at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Before making the donation, donors are asked to call in advance at 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up or a drop off.

“The North Shore Civic Ballet is committed to inspiring and nurturing the next generation of dancers by giving young people the opportunity to develop their technique, discover their artistic voices, and experience the transformative power of dance. With the generous support of our community through the auction, we can open doors to meaningful experiences that might otherwise be out of reach,” said Paula K. Shiff, artistic director of North Shore Civic Ballet.

Volunteers are invited to participate in the auction and contribute their time and talent. They can support the art of dance by procuring gift cards and gift certificates, developing and distributing flyers about the auction, and other activities. For more information about volunteer opportunities available with the auction and other ways to participate, contact the ballet company at 781-631-6262.

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.

For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/.

About North Shore Civic Ballet Company

The North Shore Civic Ballet, a not-for-profit dance company based at the Marblehead School of Ballet, has provided performances and arts education to the Greater Boston community for 52 years. Artistic Director Paula K. Shiff and Associate Director Florence C. Whipple founded the company in 1974.

The NSCB is home to an ever-changing group of talented dancers made up of both seasoned professionals and aspiring young dancers. For several years, Ivan Korn, resident choreographer, has created a range of work for the ballet company.

For further information about the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com and http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/.



Photo Credit: Paula K. Shiff

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