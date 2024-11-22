Marblehead School of Ballet Unveils Holiday Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marblehead School of Ballet is inviting the public to celebrate the holidays with the school throughout December. Join the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead's annual holiday parade, attend The Big Screen’s showing of Royal Ballet’s “Les Patineurs”, find a special gift at the Marblehead School of Ballet’s store, or donate to the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet’s fifth annual winter coat and pajama drive to help our neighbors in need.

Christmas Walk Parade

Get into the holiday spirit and join the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead’s annual Christmas Walk Parade. On Saturday, December 7, attend the parade at 11:45 a.m. in Marblehead and participate with the school or watch students, family, and friends march. For further information, contact MSB at 781-631-6262.

Ballet on the Big Screen Presents “Les Patineurs” (The Skaters)

Marblehead School of Ballet presents on Sunday, December 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. the last show in The Big Screen series, Royal Ballet’s “Les Patineurs” (The Skaters) and other works created by choreographer Sir Frederick Ashton, at the studio located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. In 1937, Ashton choreographed this work for Royal Ballet’s predecessor, the Vic-Wells Ballet, in England. Set on a frozen pond, couples and groups of friends skate throughout the afternoon. Watch the dancers perform Constant Lambert’s setting of Giacomo Meyerbeer’s brilliant music. This work is the perfect piece to get into the holiday spirit.

Dancers, dance aficionados, friends, and families are welcome to attend the program. Join MSB’s director, Paul K. Shiff, in a discussion about Ashton’s ballets. Admission is $10 per person. To attend the program, register in advance online at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule, contact msb@havetodance.com or call 781-631-6262.

Holiday Shopping

During December, celebrate the holidays and go shopping at the Marblehead School of Ballet. Purchase apparel for all ages, homeware, accessories, or drinkware in the school's online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com and receive 10 % off the total order only during the month of December. Be sure to use promo code HOLIDAY24 at checkout to receive the special discount.

This season, remember a loved one with a memorable experience – the gift of dance. Give a Marblehead School of Ballet gift certificate for tuition, future classes, drop-ins, or private lessons. Gift certificates may be purchased here http://bit.ly/MSBgiftcertificates.



