Marblehead School of Ballet Presents BALLET ON THE BIG SCREEN Series This Week

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), located in Marblehead, Massachusetts, opens October with National Arts and Humanities Month and National Dance Week from Friday, October 4 through Sunday, October 13. During this celebration of dance, the arts, and the humanities, the MSB launches the fall series of Ballet on the Screen and also provides a discount in its online store throughout the month.

"The Marblehead School of Ballet takes pride in joining organizations across the country in celebrating National Arts and Humanities Month and National Dance Week to highlight the importance of the arts and dance in our society. We want to introduce more people of all ages -- children, tweens, teenagers, adults, and seniors -- to the wonders and benefits of the arts and dance through our school's programs," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.

Ballet on the Big Screen

The school's fall series of Ballet on the Big Screen opens this month. Ballet aficionadas can watch the world-class ballet company Royal Ballet perform Swan Lake Act II presented on a large screen on Sunday, October 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. in the school's large studio. This will be followed by a discussion led by Shiff about this mesmerizing performance with acclaimed dancers Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov.

These Big Screen programs will also be presented in the fall series:

Paris Opera Ballet performing Signes. Sunday, November 10, 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and

Royal Ballet dancing Les Partineurs and another work by choreographer Frederick Ashton that will be announced in the future. Sunday, December 15, 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

All Big Screen programs are presented at the Marblehead School of Ballet's studio located at 115 Pleasant Street in picturesque Marblehead, Massachusetts. The public is welcome to attend, and admission is $10 per person. To attend a program, register in advance online at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule.

Love Dancing? Go Shopping!

During October, celebrate dance and go shopping. Purchase apparel for all ages, homeware, accessories, or drinkware in the school's online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com and receive 10 % off the total order only during the month of October. Be sure to use promo code DANCEOCT24 at checkout to receive the special discount.

In Person and Online Classes

Embracing a motto of quality education, the MSB provides individual attention and works with people to reach their goals. The school's curriculum offers classes to meet seasoned dancers' needs, as well as avocational and aspiring dancers of all ages, with a trained, professional staff. During the fall, MSB provides classes for all ages and levels in ballet, pre-ballet, child ballet, pre-pointe, pointe, variations, modern, creative movement, stretch and strength, ballroom, West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, and Latin solo work. Students may register for classes full-time or on a rolling basis. Drop-ins are welcome.

The MSB works with dancers, athletes, and people undergoing rehabilitation from an injury. The school provides classes and customized private and semi-private lessons in the studio, as well as live online instruction for dancers and athletes of all ages and levels by appointment. Dancers take private lessons for a range of reasons, including to reach a higher skill level for performances, competitions and auditions; to prepare for a wedding; or to get ready for a special event. Athletes from various sports, such as skating, soccer, or gymnastics take lessons to cross-train for increased strength, range of motion, alignment and coordination. Students also come to rehabilitate from an injury. Register for classes online at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule.

For a class schedule, information about customized private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.

About Marblehead School of Ballet

Celebrating its 53rd year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

The MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.

For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow the MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter) @MSB_ballet.

