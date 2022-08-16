Madison Ferris, Danny Gomez & More to Star in the World Premiere of ALL OF ME at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for the world premiere of Burman New Play Award winner All of Me on the Boyd-Quinson Stage September 21 - October 9, 2022. Written by Laura Winters, All of Me is directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Assistant Director for Broadway's Indecent; resident director for Hamilton's first national tour).



All of Me will feature Madison Ferris (Broadway's 2017 The Glass Menagerie revival) as Lucy, Danny Gomez (NBC's "New Amsterdam") as Alfonso, Alexandra Seal (Showtime's "Escape at Dannemora") as Jackie, Leah Hocking (Billy Elliot on Broadway) as Connie, Maggie Bofill (Between Riverside and Crazy Off-Broadway) as Elena and Jack Fellows (One Man, Two Guvnors at St. Louis Rep) as Moose.



Boy meets girl. Boy uses wheelchair, girl uses scooter. Boy and girl use text-to-speech technology to connect to each other and the world around them. Love is holding them together even when the people in their lives want to pull them apart. It's a romantic coming-of-age story that hasn't been seen before. All of Me is a hilarious and candid portrayal of disability and class in present-day America.



The production will feature scenic design by Brian Prather (BSC's Eleanor), costume design by Sarah LeFeber (BSC debut), lighting design by Miriam Crowe (Clybourne Park on Broadway), and sound design by Matt Otto (A Patron of the Arts Off-Broadway). Playwright Laura Winters won the Burman New Play Award for this work under its former title, Just the Melody. She was also a Burman semi-finalist for her earlier work, Gonzo.



The Boyd-Quinson Stage currently features Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's exquisite 1973 Tony Award-winning musical, A Little Night Music (now through August 28), choreographed by Robert La Fosse, musically directed by Darren R. Cohen and directed by BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd.



At the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, a revival of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot (August 19-September 4), directed by Joe Calarco (BSC: Sister Sorry; A Doll's House, Part 2; Breaking the Code), will cap off the 2022 St. Germain Stage season.



